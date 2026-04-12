Postgame RAV4: Flyers Soar Over Jets, 7-1

The Philadelphia Flyers stepped up to beat the Winnipeg Jets, 7-1, in a blowout victory at Canada Life Centre on Saturday. Philly struck early and often, building a commanding lead they did not relinquish.

Sean Couturier led the team offensively with two goals. Philadelphia got balanced overall scoring. Meanwhile, goatender Dan Vladar was rock solid in making 28 saves on 29 shots.

Less than 80 seconds after the opening faceoff, Porter Martone (3rd) gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead. Haydn Fleury (2nd) evened it up only for Matvei Michkov (18th) and Sean Couturier (11th) to open a two-goal edge.

The Flyers got outplayed in the majority of the second period. However, clutch goaltending and timely offense expanded the lead to four goals. Travis Sanheim (11th) scored at 5-on-5. Noah Cates (SHG, 18th) scored a 4-on-5 goal in the final minute.

In the third period, Philadelphia killed off a penalty. Shortly thereafter, Couturier scored his second goal of the game (12th of the season), creating a five-goal advantage. Nick Seeler (4th) added another goal.

Connor Hellebuyck played the first 40 minutes of the game for Winnipeg, allowing five goals on 20 shots. Eric Comrie (one save on three shots) entered in relief to start the third period.

Saturday's game was the final one on the road portion of Philadelphia's regular season schedule. They posted a 23-14-4 record in away games.

The Flyers (41-27-12) have two games remaining in the regular season: home on Monday against the Carolina Hurricanes and then host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. Currently, the Flyers (94 points, 26 regulation wins) hold a two-point lead on the Columbus Blue Jackets (92 points, 28 RW) and three points on the New York Islanders (91 points, 29 RW).

The Flyers are idle on Sunday. They will root for the Boston Bruins against Columbus and Montreal Canadiens against the Islanders. If Columbus wins, they will at least temporarily overtake the Flyers (by points tiebreaker measure). However, Philly will hold one game in hand and have a higher points percentage.

The Flyers' magic number to clinch a playoff spot is down to three.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The opening 20 minutes were fairly wide-open. However, the Flyers were the more opportunistic team.

The Flyers started the game with the fourth line. Philly escaped a turnover as Travis Sanheim erased the mistake.

On the next shift, Martone made a good backchecking play. The Flyers rushed the other way, with Martone joining the play to go to the net. Taking a feed from Travis Konecny, Martone finished it off at 1:17. Konecny drew the lone assist.