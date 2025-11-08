Postgame RAV4:  Flyers Push Back for Point vs. Sens

The Philadelphia Flyers lost in overtime to the Ottawa Senators, 3-2, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday afternoon. Philadelphia trailed 2-0 after the first period but took over the game for the rest of regulation before making a costly miscue in overtime.

Tim Stutzle scored twice for Ottawa including the sudden death winner.

Saturday's game marked the fifth time this season -- three wins, two regulation ties -- Philly has come back to gain at least one point when trailing after two periods.

Early first period goals by Stutzle (7th goal of the season) and Michael Amadio (5th) built a 2-0 lead for Ottawa. Matvei Michkov (3rd) narrowed the gap in the second period. Jamie Drysdale (2nd) tied the game in the third period before Stutzle netted the winner in overtime.

Samuel Ersson made 10 saves on 13 shots. Linus Ullmark stopped 20 of 22 shots on net.

The Flyers went 0-for-2 on the power play. They were 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

First period synopsis

Carl Grundstrom blocked a shot on his first shift as a Flyer. Samuel Ersson made the game's first two (routine) saves.

Stutzle buried a one-timer from the right circle off a David Perron feed for a 1-0 lead at 5:14. The assists went to Perron and Ridley Greig. The sequence started with Ottawa winning a puck battle.

Ottawa made it 2-0 at 6:18. The Flyers were caught a bit-flat footed and slow to read the play. Claude Giroux fed Michael Amadio for the goal. The secondary assist went to Shane Pinto. Ottaa had goals on back-to-back shots.

At 9:59, Travis Konecny intercepted a soft pass over the middle in the attack zone. He snapped off a fast shot that Ullmark stopped.

The Flyers got the game's first power play at 12:07. Artem Zub slashed the stick out of Trevor Zegras' hands. Brink shanked a one-timer attempt from the mid-center slot.

Emit Andrae was called for a blatant interference penalty behind the Flyers' net.

The game started to get chippy. Tyler Kleven got away with a cross-check to Owen Tippett's back. Zegras slashed Greig.

Shots: Flyers 4 - Senators 6

Faceoffs: Flyers 8 - Senators 6

Notable:

The Flyers were simply not sharp for much of the first period, with or without the puck. The decided majority of the period was spent in the Flyers' defensive zone. Additionally, the Flyers quickly found themselves chasing the game on the scoreboard.

Philadelphia escaped a dangerous turnover by Emil Andrae late in the period. Earlier, Andrae took the interference minor. It was also a rough period for the Jamie Drysdale pairing with Nick Seeler.

The Flyers blocked six Ottawa shot attempts in the period.

Second period synopsis

Ottawa generated a pair of shots almost off the hop to start the period.

Nikita Grebenkin got to the net and started a scramble around the net -- something that was rare for the Flyers in the first 20-plus minutes. The shift sparked Philly's first muti-shift momentum burst.

Konecny came out of the right corner and took the puck to the net. The Flyers went to the power play at 7:41 after former Flyer Nick Cousins slashed Bobby Brink. The Flyers generated a lot of good puck movement but not a goal.

Four-or-four play ensued at 9:03 when Greig (interference) and Konecny (roughing) went off coincidental minors.

Michkov worked his way from the perimeter to the slot. Using a Christian Dvorak screen to his advantage, the Russian winger fended off Jake Sanderson and then fired a shot past Ullmark. The Flyers narrowed the gap to 2-1 at 11:23. The assists went to Dvorak and Konecny.