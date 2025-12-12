Postgame RAV4: Flyers Lose to Vegas in OT

The Philadelphia Flyers took away one point against the Vegas Golden Knights in a 3-2 overtime loss at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday evening. Two goals by Mark Stone, including the OT winner, gave Vegas the win.

The Flyers battled back from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits and played Vegas evenly for most of the night.

Ultimately, a poor game on special teams and an overtime turnover proved to be the difference. The Flyers are 2-2-1 on their current six-game homestand.

Zack Whitecloud (1st goal of the season) gave Vegas an early 1-0 lead. Trevor Zegras (team-leading 11th goal) evened the score.

In the second period, Noah Juulsen's first goal as a Flyer drew Philly even after Stone gave Vegas the 2-1 lead. There was no further scoring until Stone won the game for the Golden Knights in OT.

Dan Vladar made 17 saves on 20 shots. Akira Schmid stopped 17 of 19 shots to earn the win for the Golden Knights.

The Flyers went 0-for-3 on the power play. They were 1-for-2 on the penalty kill

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Ty Murchison threw a big hit at the defensive blue line on Braeden Bowman. Matvei Michkov made a nice move on an entry and snapped the Flyers' first shot on net.

A Christian Dvorak turnover high in the offensive zone led to a Vegas goal off a transition rush. In the Flyers' end, defenseman Whitecloud joined the attack and finished off the play for a 1-0 lead at 6:07. The assists went to Ivan Barbashev and Bowman.

Through 10 minutes, shots on net were 3-1 Vegas.

After Emil Andrae was beaten off the half boards, Vladar had to whirl and twirl but the game stayed 1-0.

The Flyers executed a gorgeous back door play to tie the game at 16:11. Sanheim used his lateral mobility up high and fired a perfect pass to Zegras breaking to the right post. The assists went to Sanheim and Dvorak.