Postgame RAV4: Flyers Fall Short on Opening Night

The Philadelphia Flyers sustained a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on opening night of the 2025-26 season. Penalty issues, Florida's forecheck and turnovers by Philly made the game an uphill fight.

Longtime nemesis Brad Marchand (1st) broke a 1-1 deadlock in the third period for the winning goal. Anton Lundell (PPG, 1st) and Noah Cates (1st) traded off second period goals.

Dan Vladar had a strong effort in a losing cause, stopping 32 of 34 shots. Sergei Bobrovsky earned the win with 19 saves on 20 shots.

The Flyers went 0-for-2 on the power play..They were 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Matvei Michkov took a hooking penalty just 44 seconds into the game. With 1:44 left on the kill, Florida's Evan Rodrigues took a needless slashing penalty to even up the manpower at 4-on-4.

Through the game's first five minutes, Florida had four of the game's first seven shots.

The Flyers went to a power play at 7:54. Luke Kunin tripped Garnet Hathaway along the offensive half-wall.The Flyers were unable to capitalize. With play back at 5-on-5, Vladar stopped a tricky deflection to keep the game scoreless.

Michkov came a whisker away from the season's first goal on a play from behind the Florida net. The Panthers started to surge. Vladar stopped a bang-bang chance from Mackie Samoskevich.

At 16:55, Christian Dvorak went for the puck but accidentally committed a tripping infraction. Vladar came up with a pair of tough saves, including one that knocked the goalie's mask ajar. The game went to intermission tied at 0-0.