Postgame RAV4: Flyers Come Back to Beat Islanders

The Philadelphia Flyers earned a resilient 4-3 (2-1) shootout win against the New York Islanders at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Flyers trailed by scores of 2-0 and 3-2 but battled back to scratch out one point and then prevail in the shootout.

Simon Holmstrom (SHG, 2nd) sent New York to the first intermission with a 1-0 lead. In the second period, Anthony Duclair (2nd) extended the lead to two goals before Christian Dvorak (2nd) finished off a gorgeous setup from Trevor Zegras to narrow the gap to 2-1.

Dvorak set up Zegras (1st) to tie the game in the third period. However, a deflection goal by Maxim Tsyplakov (1st) put New York ahead, 3-2. A few minutes later, Zegras scored again (PPG, 2nd) in a scramble at the net for a 3-3 tie.

Zegras and Matvei Michkov scored in the shootout. Simon Holmstrom was the lone Islander to convert his attempt into a goal.

Samuel Ersson earned his first win of the season. He stopped 23 of 26 shots in regulation and overtime before going 2-for-3 in the shootout. Ilya Sorokin also made 23 regulation/overtime saves but was 1-for-3 in the shootout.

The Flyers went 1-for-3 on the power play. They were 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The two teams traded off prime chances in the opening two minutes of the game. Ersson was tested right away by Casey Cizikas off a cross-seam feed.

Travis Sanheim got the game's first penalty (holding Anthony Duclair) at 5:52. Ersson came up with a save on Mathew Barzal.

With all three forwards caught in deep, Nikita Grebenkin lost the puck. New York broke out 4-on-2. The Flyers dodged the bullet.

The Flyers went to the power play at 9:12. Emil Heineman was called for interference on a defensive zone faceoff. The Flyers coughed up a shorthanded Simon Holmstrom goal high to the blocker side at 9:50. The lone assist went to Jean-Gabriel Pageau. The sequence started with Drysdale passing up an open shot and the Flyers turning over a Matvei Michkov pass to Owen Tippett.

At 11:19, with play back at 5-on-5, Sorokin denied Travis Konecny on the rebound of a Jamie Drysdale wrist shot.

Garnet Hathaway concluded a very physical forechecking shift by accepting Scott Mayfield's invitation to drop the gloves at 16:40. Moments earlier, Hathaway rocked Cizikas with a big hit. Mayfield was bloodied in the ensuing fight.

With 1:49 left in the period, Sorokin fought off a Tyson Foerster shot from the mid center slot.

Shots: Flyers 8 - Islanders 4

Faceoffs: Flyers 8- Islanders 12

Notables

* There were a combined 28 credited hits in the frame: 18 by the Flyers (led by four from Hathaway) and 10 for New York.

* Noah Cates had five faceoffs against Mathew Barzal. The Islander won all five draws.

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The Cates line had an outstanding forechecking and cycling shift early in the second period. The Islanders were hemmed in their own zone for an extended period of time.

Philly went to the power play at 3:26. Tony DeAngelo cross-checked Michkov behind the New York net. Adam Pelech hit the post on a shorthanded blast. The Flyers' second unit generated a much better shift than PP1 but couldn't capitalize.

New York took a 2-0 lead at 6:15. An attempted wrap around the defensive boards hit the referee and came out near the net. The Flyers never got the puck back again. Finally, Duclair had a slam-dunk at the post to Ersson's left. The assists went to Marshall Warren and Anders Lee.

The Flyers cut the deficit to 2-1 at 10:29. With Dvorak cutting to the net, Trevor Zegras made a gorgeous and perfectly timed pass. Dvorak then backhanded the puck into the net. Michkov drew the secondary assist for his initial cross-ice pass to Zegras.