IN-DEPTH: Flyers Systems and Beyond

Whenever a team has a new coaching staff, there are changes made to the systems the team employs. It's not a matter of one system being inherently superior to another. It's more about the coach's preferences, communication ability and making sure the team grasps both how and why certain things are asked of them.

Structure is important but it's not everything. Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet believes there needs to be an open channel of player-coach dialogue. There are times that messages need to be reiterated, other times when certain details may need to be adjusted.

"I don't have a lot of non-negotiables but we have what I call 'staples'. These are key concepts we need everyone to understand. But I want the players to understand there are decisions to make. It's like 80 percent systems and 20 percent reading the play," Tocchet said.

"It's not a good thing when it's only structure. That's when a team gets robotic. We want to be aggressive but we need to understand when there's opportunity. For example, in the [defensive] zone, when do we double up coverage? When do we pursue? When do we contain? We have our structure, yeah, but we don't want to just fall into a robotic mode. We don't want to just contain.

"We want to have the puck more and make plays. Now, we have to recognize when there's a chance to make a play. There's a time to jump into the lane, to challenge. Moving up ice, there's a time to make a play and a time to put the puck behind the defense. When we teach, we do it in practice. We talk on the bench. We do a lot with video. But there's a lot that comes down to recognition. It comes down to compete."

Tocchet said that one his central messages to players is heighten their own awareness.

"If you're not moving your feet, if you're puck watching, it doesn't matter what your systems are. Being mentally alert if you have an opportunity. That's not systems. A lot of it is the little details. [When] defending, how you angle guys. Where your feet are pointed. Just those details," he said.

"Systems matter, of course, but the teams that win are good at recognition, good at the details. Systems are, 'OK, where do you go if the draw is won or lost? How do we want to defend so we don't back into the zone? How do we want to create more chances to kill plays? How do we organize a breakout?' Then we need our guys to recognize and execute --that's what winning teams do well."

Implementation is progressive

Tocchet said that it's neither practical nor effective to throw too much information at players too quickly. What he and his staff have tried to do through the first quarter of the season has been to put in basic structure and discuss key concepts. Gradually, more information and concepts have gotten added.

There have also been adjustments made. Let's look at some of the basic aspects of the Flyers' systems.

Offensive zone forecheck: Earlier in the season, the Flyers employed a 1-2-2 forecheck. The first forward in the zone (the "F1") pursued the puck, with his linemates (the F2 and F3) supporting. As things have progressed, the team has adapted a more aggressive forecheck: a 2-1-2 designed to generate more puck pressure. There's more risk of an opposing counterattack but it also can create more pressure and offensive opportunity.

Neutral zone forecheck: The 1-2-2 neutral zone forecheck (sometimes called a "layered forecheck) is designed to maximize the chances to either force an opposing turnover either directly or angling the other team into a puck battle and change of possession. The first chance is at the opposing blueline. The second opportunity is near the red line. The third opportunity is at the defending blueline: preferably to break up the play before it enters the defensive zone or to force a dump-in and retrieve the puck.

Box + 1 defensive zone system: During the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, Wayne Gretzky said the Florida Panthers deployed "the Rick Tocchet Defense" against the Edmonton Oilers. Gretzky said the Panthers used it as a way to contain Connor McDavid.

“They’ve got that forward in the middle. They are giving [Edmonton] the outside. Connor’s going to have to take it around the net or stop up and hit the late guy [with a pass],” Gretzky said.

What was The Great One referring to? The Tocchet Defense, also known as Box +1 is a 5-on-5 zone defense strategy that focuses on taking away the "home plate" areas between the faceoff dots. It's especially important to take away the lane through the middle of the ice.

Executed successfully, each of the five defenders cover assigned portions of the defensive zone. They take away the dangerous areas where the largest percentage of goals get scored.

Meanwhile, it minimizes the frequency the goaltender has to go post-to-post to scramble for a save attempt. Tocchet sometimes talks about skaters allowing their goaltender to focus on playing "half of the net."

The Flyers' centers play a crucial role in the box +1. They not only have to protect the middle of the ice, they are responsible for helping out both the left defenseman and the right defenseman depending on where the puck is. All five players have to execute their role for the box + 1 to be effective. Among the forwards, the center carries the most extensive expectations.

All five players on the ice have a role to play. For example, watch the defending winger on the weak side (the side of the ice where the puck is located is the strong ac, the other side is called the weak side). If he loses his man or tries to exit the defensive prematurely, that's where a scoring chance at the opposite post ("back door play") often develops.

On the flip side, when there's a turnover created, that's when there's a chance for a quick breakout and counterattack. This requires quick recognition and execution.

Ofensive zone entries: Where is the open ice? If it's in front of the defeneman, there's creative license to make a play. If the defender(s) pressures and there's "soft ice" (unguarded space) behind the defense, it calls for a dump-in and forechecker pursuit.

The goal is NOT "dump and chase" hockey. Rather, it's read and react with a chance to attack with pace. Players look first for where the open ice is. If there's room, the Flyers attackers look for direct passes. It’s about quick movement to create high-danger chances.Put another way, it's a give-and-go attack mentality if there's space. However, if it's a 1-on-2 or tightly pressured situation, that's where chip-and-chase applies.

It's all about recognition and reaction to when to take a calculated risk vs. when to play it safer.

Piston offense: The details may vary, but opposing teams also place very high importance on preventing attacks through the middle. How does the Flyers staff aim to generate quality scoring chances? Tocchet likes an approach called the "piston offense." It's an aggressive, fast-paced attacking style with players darting in and out of the dangerous scoring areas: think of the motion of a piston of a piston firing.

To work successfully, quick puck movement and active pressure. For example,

let's say the F1 gains possession. He then drives the play. It may entail cycling the puck until the opposing defense gets worn down and space opens. Ideally, there's an open lane to dart into a high-danger area. If not, it may entail a low-to-high reload with traffic directed in front.

Key elements of a successful piston offense include:

Players move the puck and themselves quickly, evading defenders.

Creating Space: Attackers use their body positioning and their feet to shield the puck, and create time and room to operate.

When there's an opportunity to make a pass to an open teammate darting into a scoring area, it has to be on the mark. Likewise, if there's an open shooting lane, make sure it gets on the net. It's a very short window to read and execute, so it has to be done fast and accurately.

In future articles, we will look at some special teams concepts, both on the Flyers power play and the "aggressive diamond" penalty killing approach.

Hands-On Instruction

One area where Tocchet and the assistant coaches excel is in giving direct on-ice demonstrations to players. Tocchet, for example, often works directly with individual players during practice to show exactly what he wants in certain situations. It could be a small detail, such as shielding the puck in a board battle, or a larger concept such as setting up as a target for a play near the net.

Flyers captain Sean Couturier said that "it's helpful for sure" to have Tocchet, himself a longtime NHL standout player, working hand-on during practice sessions. Teammate Travis Sanheim added that the physical demonstrations work well in combination in with video sessions and verbal feedback.

"It clears some things up and kind of reinforces what we want to. It's a pretty cool aspect of the practices," Sanheim said.

Meanwhile, Tocchet himself wants to empower players, especially the veteran leadership core, to communicate their own observations and idea -- both directly with teammates as well as the staff.

"The feedback from players is valuable. Sometimes, maybe we can communicate something a little better. Or maybe they've noticed something. They're the ones playing, so that's information me and the staff welcome. The team can benefit. I think that's all part of the process," the head coach said.