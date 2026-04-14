Postgame RAV4: Flyers Are Playoff Bound

The Philadelphia Flyers beat the Carolina Hurricanes, 3-2 (1-0) in a shootout at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Monday. The Flyers secured the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Tyson Foerster netted the shootout winner.

The Flyers controlled the territorial possession in the first period. But Carolina was the opportunistic team, scoring at 5-on-5 and the power play to take a two-goal lead to intermission.

Bradly Nadeau (3rd) gave Carolina the lead on their first shot on goal of the game. Niklaj Ehlers (PPG, 25th) doubled the advantage.

Carolina had the better of the play early in the second period. However, the Flyers pushed back and ultimately rallied for the next two goals.

Goals by Matvei Michkov (19th) and Trevor Zegras (PPG, 26th) brought the Flyers back even in the middle frame. The third period was scoreless.

Dan Vladar made 27 saves on 29 shots through 65 minutes and then went 4-for-4 in the shootout. Brandon Bussi denied 22 of 24 shots then three of four in the shootout.

The Flyers went 0-for-1 on the power play. The PK was 0-for-1.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS