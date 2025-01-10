Postgame 5: Stars Outshine Flyers, 4-1

At the Ed Snider Legacy Game at Wells Fargo Center, the Philadelphia Flyers started the second half of the 2024-25 season with a 4-1 loss against the Dallas Stars. Philly remains winless thus far in January.

Dallas scored on their first shot of the game, taking a 1-0 lead at 1:45 of the first period. With both Flyers defensemen on the same side of the ice, Mavrik Bourque (3rd of the season) got open in the slot and scored. The assists went to Matt Dumba and Logan Stankoven. The play started deep in Dallas territory and they went the other way and scored.

The Stars expanded the lead to 2-0 at 9:38 as Roope Hintz (19th) scored from the doorstep on a feed from Evgenii Dadonov. Dallas had two goals on their first three shots. The assists went to Dadonov and Jason Robertson.

Philly went on the game's first power play at 17:08 on a Nils Lundqvist hooking minor. The Flyers lost the first draw and did not get set up at all until the penalty was half over. No scoring chances ensued. First period shots on goal ended up at 9-9.

Flyers head coach John Tortorella did some line juggling early in the second period.

With the Flyers hemmed in their own end and a player (Owen Tippett) playing without a stick for an extended period, Samuel Ersson made a sprawling save on Colin Blackwell at 4:34 of the second period. The stop prevented what looked at first to be a near-certain goal.

An attempted pinch by Cam York resulted in a 2-on-1 the other way after an errant pass in the offensive zone by Matvei Michkov intended for Tippett. Wyatt Johnston (10th) received a pass from Jamie Benn and scored from below and inside the dot at 8:41 of the middle frame for a 3-0 lead. Nils Lundkvist drew the second assist. As with the previous two goals, this tally originated from the Dallas defensive zone.

At 14:30, Travis Konecny rang a shot off the post from the left circle after receiving a pass from Morgan Frost. It was one few potential goals for Philadelphia through the first 35-plus minutes of the game. Second period shots on goal 9-8 Dallas (18-17 Stars through two periods).

On the first shift of the third period, the Flyers iced the puck and then Tippett tripped Stankoven in the neutral zone at the 19-second mark. Exiting the box, Tippett hit the outside of the post on a transition rush.

The Flyers won back-to-back right circle faceoffs in the offensive zone. The second one ultimately paid off. A Travis Konecny shot from up high deflected off Matt Duchene bounced in front off the end boards and Frost (8th) put it home at 6:47. The second assist went to Egor Zamula.