Postgame 5: Laughton strikes twice in 6-4 loss to Kraken

A breakaway goal by Oliver Bjorkstrand (2nd) provided some insurance for the Kraken at 14:52 of the third period. The assists went to Jaden Schwartz and Adam Larsson.

Fedotov played the first 40 minutes of the game before being pulled. Three of the Seattle goals were ones he'd have liked back. He stopped 19 of 24 shots. Samuel Ersson came in for the third period. He made four saves on five shots.

Grubauer rode his hefty goal support to victory for Seattle. He stopped 19 of 23 shots.

The Flyers went 1-for-4 on the power play. They were 4-for-5 on the penalty kill but yielded their first opposing 5-on-4 goal of the season.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

74 Owen Tippett - 48 Morgan Frost - 39 Matvei Michkov

86 Joel Farabee - 17 Jett Luchanko - 11 Travis Konecny

71 Tyson Foerster - 14 Sean Couturier - 10 Bobby Brink

21 Scott Laughton - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

77 Erik Johnson - 9 Jamie Drysdale

5 Egor Zamula - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

82 Ivan Fedotov

[33 Samuel Ersson]

PP1: Drysdale, Tippett, Frost, Konecny, Michkov

PP2: Zamula, Foerster, Luchanko, Farabee, Brink

Scratches: 27 Noah Cates (healthy), 44 Nicolas Deslauriers (healthy), 36 Emil Andrae (healthy), 24 Nick Seeler (IR, knee).

TURNING POINT

The second period was one the Flyers would like to have back. It was still a 2-2 game until Seattle struck for three goals including the two that were spaced a mere eight seconds apart. The deficit proved too much from which to come all the way back in the third period.

POSTGAME 5

1) The Flyers generated three of the game's first four shots on goal, including Laughton's tally. Oddly enough, the fourth line got hemmed in the defensive zone on the game's first shift. They scored on their second shift and then again late in the opening period.

2) A delay of game penalty on Frost for putting the puck over the glass from the defensive zone gave the Kraken the game's first power play. The Flyers had two unsuccessful power plays in the first period. At 5-on-5, Tippett buzzed around the net a couple of times. Poehling nearly scored on a wraparound but put the puck through the crease. First period shots on goal were 11-9 Flyers.

3) Michkov took a heavy body check from Montour at 4:18 of the second period. He got up slowly but skated off and was fine. Meanwhile, the tide of play turned heavily in Seattle's favor. At one point, the Kraken led 10-2 in shots in the middle stanza. Ultimately, the Kraken held a 15-6 edge in shots and a 4-0 goal difference in the disastrous second period.

4) Through two periods, Tippett had 10 shot attempts but only two reached the net (six were blocked). The Flyers' most notable positive play came shorthanded on a great individual rush by Konecny. He broke through the defense and came within a whisker of a goal.

5) Konecny received a hard but clean hit along the wall in the attack zone late in the second period. He did not return for the start of the third period but came out midway through the final stanza, Later, after a waved-off goal in which Gourde kicked the puck into the net, a multi-player scrum ensued. Konecny ended up fighting Gourde.