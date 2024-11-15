Postgame 5: Late Rally Lifts Flyers to 5-4 OT Win in Ottawa

The Philadelphia Flyers came back from a two-goal deficit in the third period to defeat the Ottawa Senators in overtime, 5-4, at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday evening. Matvei Michkov capped off the victory with a goal from a severe angle at 4:05 of sudden death.

Goaltender Ivan Fedotov kept the Flyers in the game on his way to a 32-save performance. He also got 29 blocked shots from the skaters in front of him. Travis Sanheim had a three-point game with a goal and two assists. Travis Konecny had a goal and assist, while Anthony Richard and Bobby Brink posted a crucial goal and assist apiece.

The Flyers tied a team record on Thursday: four straight games that have gone to overtime. The Flyers are 3-0-1 in the four-game span, with two shootout wins, one shootout loss and Thursday's OT win.

It took 13 saves by Fedotov in the first period but the Flyers and Senators took a 1-1 tie to the locker room.

The Flyers took a 1-0 lead at 2:31 into the game. The sequence started with Noah Cates winning a board battle. After Garnet Hathaway sent the puck up high to Emil Andrae, Travis Sanheim (4th goal of the season) scored from distance. The assists went to Andrae and Hathaway.