Postgame 5: Flyers Stymie Seattle, 3-2

After the Couturier goal put the Flyers ahead to stay, Philadelphia slammed the door with authority. Seattle never got a sniff at a potential tying goal.

In a losing cause, Joey Daccord (35 saves on 38 shots) prevented the game from turning into a blowout. He made numerous excellent saves throughout the game.

The Flyers went 1-for-4 on the power play. The Kraken were 0-for-3 with a shorthanded goal yielded.

Philadelphia used a lineup of 12 forward and six defensemen for this game. Egor Zamula was a healthy scratch, and Nicolas Deslauriers returned to the lineup. Marc Staal, who played in the Winnipeg game on Thursday, was scratched. Jamie Drysdale was promoted to the top power play unit.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

74 Owen Tippett - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny

86 Joel Farabee - 48 Morgan Frost - 89 Cam Atkinson

74 Tyson Foerster - 25 Ryan Poehling - 27 Noah Cates

44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 21 Scott Laughton - 19 Garnet Hathaway

6 Travis Sanheim - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

8 Cam York - 9 Jamie Drysdale

24 Nick Seeler - 26 Sean Walker

40 Cal Petersen

[33 Samuel Ersson]

TURNING POINT

Flyers head coach John Tortorella took a gamble by challenging the Beniers goal, and the gamble did not pay off. However, on the ensuing PK, Poehling got the goal right back. The goal was the Flyers' NHL-leading 12th shorthander of the season. Later, in the third period, Couturier had a quick response to McCann's goal, and the Flyers staged an textbook closeout from there.

POSTGAME 5

1) Couturier had a scoring chance in the first 30 seconds of the game. Daccord had to stack his pads for the save. Farabee had a look two shifts later. At 2:17, Daccord stopped a dump-in, but with a forecheck ongoing, held for a stoppage. The Flyers had three of the first four shots on goal in the opening period.

At 3:13, Laughton had a breakaway after intercepting a pass high in the defensive zone. Daccord made the save on the backhand attempt. However, Vice Dunn cross-checked Laughton as he tried to follow up the play at 3:15. With 1:11 remaining on the power play, Drysdale brought an attempted keep at the blueline back into zone offside. With PP2 on the ice, Laughton scored at 4:36.

Ristolainen was penalized for hooking at 5:15. Laughton blocked a shot in the opening 20 seconds. Later, Cam York blocked a shot and cleared the puck.

Midway through the opening period, shots on goal were 6-4 Seattle. However, the Kraken did not have any high-end scoring chances to this point. At 11:54, Atkinson forced a Matty Beniers turnover deep in the Seattle zone. Daccord made the save on Atkinson from close range.

After a television timeout, Frost won an offensive left circle faceoff, but the Flyers couldn't keep the puck in the attack zone. Regrouping and moving up ice, Farabee sent the puck in deep. Daccord tried to outlet the puck up the boards but turned it over to Atkinson. At 13:45, Atkinson sent a shot attempt directly into Daccord as he scrambled back toward the net. On the next shift, Couturier had his second in-close scoring chance of the period.

The Flyers had a 3-on-2 rush after Ristolainen made a good outlet pass to Farabee. Daccord denied Farabee's wrister from above the left dot. On the next shift, Seattle's Beniers tied the game at 1-1 but Poehling got it right back shorthanded on the ensuing delay of game penalty kill after the Flyers unsuccessfully challenged the entry on the Kraken's goal sequence.

2) First period shots on goal were 13-10 Flyers. Shot attempts were 26-17 Flyers. Scoring chances were 11-6 Flyers. High-danger scoring chances were 3-1 Flyers. Faceoffs were 11-9 Flyers. The Flyers generated four takeaways in the period.

3) At 1:26 of the second period, Farabee tipped a point shot on net from the high slot. At 2:31, after two keeps by the Flyers, Frost was slashed and the Flyers went to their second power play. With 1:12 left in the power play, Drysdale skated downhill into a wrister from the top of the right circle. With 14 second left, Laughton one-timed a shot on net from the right circle. The Flyers did not score, but moved the puck well.

A Ryker Evans shot, partially blocked, hit the post and stayed out of the net at 5:31 of the second period. At the other end of the ice, Foerster unloaded a heavy but unscreened shot on net. Daccord made the save.

Two second before the midpoint of regulation -- 9:58 of the first period -- Walker slashed the stick out of Kailer Yamamoto's hands in the Seattle zone. The Kraken went to their second power play. Twenty-five seconds into the power play, Jaden Schwartz deflected a Dunn point shot on net from the left slot. Petersen made the save. Petersen made a glove save on Alexander Wennberg from the right slot. Moments later, Seeler blocked a Wennberg shot attempt. After the penalty expired, Petersen stopped Yamamoto from the low slot.

Tippett had a look from the center slot at 13:58 but didn't get everything he wanted on the shot. Daccord gloved it cleanly for a stoppage. On the next shift, Foerster erased a Petersen turnover down low with a clutch shot block.

At 14:58, the Flyers iced the puck. Two more icings by the Flyers followed in quick succession.

The line of Farabee, Frost and Atkinson generated extensive pressure and three scoring chances in the final minute of the second period. The best chance belonged to Frost off the initial rush. Daccord made the save off his left shoulder. The Couturier line finished off the period with a good shift of their own.

4) Second period shots on goal were 11-9 Flyers (24-19 Flyers overall). Shot attempts were tied at 22-22 (47-39 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were 15-7 Kraken per Natural Stat Trick (21-18 Seattle overall). High-danger scoring chances were 4-3 Seattle (6-5 Flyers overall). Faceoffs were 14-11 Kraken (21-20 Kraken overall).

5) Eleven seconds into the third period, Couturier snapped a right-circle shot on net. At the 36-second mark, Seattle made it 2-2.

The Poehling line survived a long D-zone shift. At the 5-minute mark, Farabee intercepted the puck in the defensive zone and led a 2-on-1 joined by Atkinson. Daccord denied Farabee's wrister. Off the next faceoff, Couturier scored at 5:30.

At 5:39, Will Borgen was called for a delay of game penalty as he flipped the puck over the glass from the defensive zone. The Flyers yielded a shorthanded 2-on-1 to Seattle and then Konecny was denied on a counter-attacking breakaway the other way. Konecny tried the same move he used to score on a breakaway in Thursday's game against Winnipeg but was unable to duplicate the finish.

At 8:02, Sanheim took a drop-pass from Cates and fired a scorching shot on net from the top of the left circle. Daccord made the save.

Oleksiak took a careless interference penalty on Konecny at 9:10 Daccord made a blocker save on a Tippett shot from the right dot. The Flyers were unable to generate any additional chances.

At 15:15, Dunn turned the puck over with a low-percentage outlet attempt right up the middle. Couturier intercepted the puck and moved in, but Daccord erased the mistake with a stop on Couturier's wrister from the deep center slot. On the next shift, off another defensive giveaway, Daccord stoned Foerster from prime scoring range. Shots on goal were 13-1 Flyers at 16:30 (none for Seattle in over 10 minutes).

The Kraken pulled Daccord for an extra attacker with 1:58 left in regulation. The Flyers blocked two shot attempts. Philly iced the puck with 1:02 on the clock. Tippett blocked a shot, but Philly iced the puck again with 49.1 seconds left. The Kraken called timeout.

With 30.4 seconds left, McCann put a shot on net from the left circle. Petersen stopped it and held for a stoppage. Cates made one final clear with Laughton putting the puck into the empty net a fraction of a second after time expired.

Third period shots on goal were 14-2 Flyers (38-19 Flyers overall). Shot attempts were 27-12 Flyers (74-50 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were 12-1 Flyers (30-22 Philly overall). High-danger scoring chances were 7-0 Flyers (13-5 Flyers overall). Faceoffs were 10-10 (21-20 31-30 Kraken overall, led by Poehling at 10-for-16 and Frost at 5-for-7)