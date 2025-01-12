Postgame 5: Flyers Soar Past Ducks, 6-0

The Philadelphia Flyers crushed the Anaheim Ducks, 6-0, on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center. Samuel Ersson recorded a 22-save shutout, while Travis Konecny racked up four assists.

Playing in front of a jazzed up home crowd, Philly came out storming in the first period. The Flyers generated the game's first three shots on goal on their way to eight of the first nine. Meanwhile, the Ducks iced the puck four times.

Scoring for the second straight game, Morgan Frost (9th goal of the season) scored from the left slot off a Konecny setup at 6:48. Owen Tippett drew the secondary assist. It was Frost's fifth goal over the last 11 games.