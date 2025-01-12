Postgame 5: Flyers Soar Past Ducks, 6-0

71 Tyson Foerster - 27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink
74 Owen Tippett - 48 Morgan Frost - 11 Travis Konecny
15 Olle Lycksell - 14 Sean Couturier - 39 Matvei Michkov
21 Scott Laughton - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway
6 Travis Sanheim - 8 Cam York
5 Egor Zamula - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen
24 Nick Seeler - 9 Jamie Drysdale
33 Samuel Ersson
[82 Ivan Fedotov]
PP1: Ristolainen, Foerster, Cates, Brink, Michkov
PP2: Drysdale,Tippett, Frost, Konecny, Laughton
Scratches:77 Erik Johnson (healthy), 44 Nicolas Deslauriers (IR), 35 Aleksei Kolosov (healthy), 86 Joel Farabee (healthy).
TURNING POINT
The Flyers set the tone very quickly in the first period. In a statistical oddity, Frost's first period tally was his fourth career game-winning goal against Anaheim.
POSTGAME 5 ("5 Things" Revisited)
1. Lycksell in the lineup: Playing for the first time since Dec. 21, Flyers winger Olle Lycksell had a pair of shot attempts.
2. Line combos in flux: With Lycksell entering the starting lineup for Philly, Joel Farabee was a healthy scratch. His consecutive games played streak ended at 216. For the most part, the Flyers went with combinations that were used in the third period of Thursday's game against Dallas after in-game jugging. Most notably, the trio of Tippett, Frost and Konecny was put together in the latter one-third of the Dallas game and stayed together against Anaheim.
4. Spotlight matchup -- Gauthier vs. Drysdale: Anaheim left winger Gauthier (three shots on goal) received the fully expected welcome to Philadelphia from the home partisans in Saturday night's game. The fans greeted him with boos before the game in warmups and then every time he stepped on the ice during the game. Meanwhile, Drysdale sent a greeting of his own to his former team, scoring a power play goal to open a 2-0 lead in the first period. He jumped into the play multiple other times as the game progressed.
5. Behind Enemy Lines: Mason McTavish & Leo Carlsson: The Ducks two highly touted young centers McTavish and Carlsson finished with zero points on the night. McTavish totaled two SOG (-1 with 15:51 TOI) while Carlsson was held without a shot on goal (-1 with 14:01 TOI).