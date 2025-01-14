Postgame 5: Flyers Overcome Panthers, 4-3

The Philadelphia Flyers upset the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers with a 4-3 comeback victory on Monday night at Wells Fargo Center.

Two goals by Noah Cates led the way for the Flyers. Philly also got tallies from Morgan Frost and Garnet Hathaway as they overcame deficits of 2-0 and 3-2. Goaltender Samuel Ersson stopped 20 of 23 shots but came up huge several times in the third period.

The Flyers finished 2-2-0 on their now-completed four-game homestand.

The Flyers went to the first intermission trailing, 2-0. Shots on goal were 8-7 in Florida's favor. Philly blocked seven shots but did not look sharp with the puck or in their pace of play.

Sean Couturier had Philly's first scoring chance of the game on a play off the rush. The Flyers had two of the first three shots on net but Florida narrowly missed the target on several looks at the net.

The Flyers went to the game's first power play at 6:49 as Aleksander Barkov was called for high-sticking in the offensive zone. The Flyers won the first faceoff but the structure and execution broke down. At 7:59, after a bad lateral pass at the Florida blueline, Sam Reinhart (SHG, 26th goal of the season) scored an unassisted shorthanded goal for a 1-0 lead.

The Florida edge grew to 2-0 at 9:34 as defenseman Uvis Balinskis (2nd) beat Ersson through the five hole on a screened shot past Cam York. The assists went to Evan Rodrigues and Nat Schmidt.

Four-on-four play ensued at 11:34 after an A.J. Greer embellishment penalty offset a Couturier slashing penalty minor. Florida went to their first power play at 14:43 on an Egor Zamula tripping penalty. The Flyers killed it off with Florida generating two shots.

Travis Konecy drew an interference penalty on Florida's Rodrigues at 17:59 of the first period. The Flyers lost the first draw this time and never got set up.

The Flyers controlled most of the second period, picking up their puck pressure considerably. In the process, Philly drew back within 2-1. Shots on goal were 13-6 Flyers (20-13 Flyers through 40 minutes).

Garnet Hathaway opened the second period with a big hit on Niko Mikkola during the first shift. At around the three-minute mark, Couturier was stopped by Sergei Bobrovsky on a breakaway. On their next shift, Noah Cates and Tyson Foerster had chances in close.

The Flyers' fourth line, striking for the second straight game, cut the deficit to 2-1 at 7:51. From the right side, Hathaway made a cross-seam pass intended for Ryan Poehling (5th) far side for a potential slam dunk. The puck went in off a defender without Poehling touching it, so an unassisted goal (5th) was credited to Hathaway after the tally was initially awarded to Poehling.