Postgame 5: Flyers fall to Blueshirts in 6-1 loss

Ryan Lindgren cross-checked Noah Cates in front of the New York net at 4:47. On the ensuing power play, a turnover by Tippett led to a shorthanded scoring chance for Vincent Trocheck.

At 6:17, the power play abruptly ended with an interference penalty on Bobby Brink. During the brief 4-on-4 before the Rangers went on the power play, Ersson made an excellent save on Filip Chytil.

The Rangers knotted the game at 1-1 at the 9:00 mark. Braden Schneider maneuvered past Anthony Richard on the rush. Schneider (3rd goal of the season) attempted a cross-ice pass to Reilly Smith but the puck went into the net off Egor Zamula's stick. The assists went to Arthur Kaliyev and Smith.

The Rangers made it 2-1 at 10:24. A point shot by Ryan Lindgren as Adam Edstrom (5th goal of the season) deflected it to change the trajectory up and over Ersson. Edstrom had a body and stick positioning edge on Brink. The assists went to Lindgren and Adam Fox.

First period shots on goal were 15-11 (more shots than the Flyers allowed in the entire game on Saturday against the Devils). New York also blocked eight shot attempts by the Flyers and won 13 of the 21 faceoffs in the period.

The second period started out well for Philly with an excellent first shift by the Cates line. However, the Rangers soon extended their lead.

New York built a 3-1 edge at 4:44 of the second period. The Trocheck line hemmed the Frost line deep in the defensive zone. Artemi Panarin controlled the puck and got the Flyers to puck watch. The Rangers eventually generated a goal by defenseman K'Andre Miller (3rd) from the deep slot with traffic in front. The assists went to Will Borgen and Panarin.

The Flyers' fourth line -- Abols centering Richard and Hathaway -- was the team's most effective trio in the middle frame. Unlike most of the other lines, the Abols line spent their shifts doing much more forechecking and attacking than hanging on defensively. Abols had three scoring chances in the period, including one at the doorstep.

Panarin took an offensive zone hooking penalty at 12:35. The Flyers lost the initial faceoff, had a failed re-entry, a turnover and passed up an open shot opportunity. New York had a scoring chance on a counterattack after Panarin exited the penalty box.

Second period shots on goal were 17-9 Flyers (28-24 Flyers). The Flyers generated some scoring opportunities but had issues with New York's transition game. Notably, through two periods, odd-man rushes favored the Rangers by a 5-1 margin. New York also blocked 16 shots to 10 by the Flyers through 40 minutes and had a 23-16 edge on faceoffs over the Flyers through two periods.

The Rangers extended their lead to 4-1 at 5:15 of the third period. The goal unfolded a little bit like New York's second goal. From the slot, Chytil (11th) deflected a point shot from Urho Vaakanainen up and over Ersson. The second assist went to Miller.

A long defensive zone shift ended with Hathaway drawing an interference penalty on Panarin in the neutral zone. The Flyers pulled Ersson for a 6-on-4 and made some personnel adjustments. New York's Adam Fox (SHG, 3rd) scored an unassisted empty net goal as a Tippett pass intended for Konecny was intercepted by Fox near the New York blueline.

New York got a late power play on a Cates slashing penalty at 18:04. Smith (PPG, 10th) bagged a power play goal just 11 seconds later, assisted by Alexis Lafreniere and Chytil.

Third period shots on goal favored New York, 14-8 (37-36 Rangers for the game). Ersson stopped 31 of 36 shots in a losing cause. Shesterkin authored 35 saves on 36 shots.

The Flyers went 0-for-3 on the power play. They were 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

