Postgame 5: Flyers Outduel Golden Knights in OT, 4-3

Carter Hart had a second straight excellent start in net for the Flyers after returning from a five-game absence. He earned the win with 29 saves on 32 shots. Hart came up with several vital saves on tough chances, both in the first and third periods.

Logan Thompson took the loss. The Vegas netminder stopped 34 of 38 shots on goal.

The Flyers went 2-for-4 on the power play. The Golden Knights were 1-for-4.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

71 Tyson Foerster - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny

74 Owen Tippett - 48 Morgan Frost - 89 Cam Atkinson

86 Joel Farabee - 25 Ryan Poehling - 21 Scott Laughton

44 Nick Deslauriers - 27 Noah Cates - 19 Garnet Hathaway

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 26 Sean Walker

5 Egor Zamula - 37 Louie Belpedio

79 Carter Hart

[33 Samuel Ersson]

TURNING POINT

Couturier's takeaway from Theodore and subsequent seeing-eye goal that eluded both Konecny and goalie Thompson stood as the play of the afternoon. After a video review to determine if the puck left the playing surface prior to the turnover and the game-winning goal, the play stood.

Back in the second period, the Flyers could have put a stranglehold on the game during a five-minute power play in the second period. Subsequently, a string of three closely spaced minors against the Flyers enabled Vegas to take the game into the third period tied at 3-3. The game went to overtime still tied at 3-3.

POSTGAME 5

1) Hart denied an Ivan Barbashev breakaway on the second shift of the game. At 1:58, after a turnover, Hart denied Brett Howden from 30 feet. Shots were 3-0 Vegas through 4:30.

Egor Zamula made a good defensive play to break up a play at the blueline, and put a shot on net at the other end. At 5:24, after a giveaway by Atkinson in the defensive zone, Hart made a stop on Howden again.

Around the 12-minute mark, Konecny created a chance for himself and a followup chance for Couturier. The Flyes went on the game's first power play at 14:23 as Tippett's feet created a slashing penalty on Karlsson trying to slow him down. Tippett cashed in to forge a 1-0 lead.

2) First period shots on goal were 16-8 Flyers, as the Flyers weathered a heavy early push by the Golden Knights, surviving several early odd-man rushes and a couple near-misses at the back door. Hart was outstanding. As the period moved along, the Flyers took over the majority of the play.

Shot attempts in the first period were 24-21 Vegas (the Golden Knights missed the net four times, and the Flyers blocked 12, led by three blocks from Belpedio and two apiece from Frost and Deslauriers. Scoring chances were 11-7 Vegas (6-3 high-danger edge). Faceoffs were 10-7 Vegas, with Chandler Stephenson winning three of four.

3) The Flyers went to their second power play at the 34-second mark of the second period. Foerster's elusive first goal of the season followed on the ensuing man advantage. The Golden Knights got the goal back a handful of shifts later.

At 9:41, on the rush, Sanheim fired a shot on net from the right circle. Hathaway was on the receiving end of a cross-check from Stephenson after the whistle. Hathaway went up the tunnel but soon returned. After a video review, Stephenson received a major penalty and game misconduct.

Eight seconds into the power play, Sanheim fired a point shot through traffic on net. Tippett attempted a short-side shot from the right side that Thompson stopped. With 2:18 remaining on the power play, the Flyers iced the puck. Walker had a close-range chance off a feed from Frost. The Flyers were unable to score on the five-minute power play.

After Vegas and Philly traded off goals, the Golden Knights went to the power play at 17:05 on a Walker holding penalty. Vegas went on a 1:12 five-on-three power play at 17:53 as Konecny was called for a holding penalty along the D-zone boards.

On the ensuing two-man advantage, Hart made two saves. WIth 30 seconds left on the Walker penalty, Laughton was called for cross-checking. The Flyers came up with a clear but the Golden Knights scored at 19:06 right after the first penalty expired. Vegas continued on a 5-on-4 power play.

Vegas took 1:05 of carryover 5-on-4 power play time into the third period.

4) Second period shots on goal were 17-13 Flyers (32-21 Flyers through two periods). Shot attempts were 31-21 Flyers (56-45 Flyers overall). Second period scoring chances were 16-8 Flyers (25-19 Flyers overall), with a 5-3 high danger edge to the Flyers (tied at 9-9 through two periods).

Through two periods, the Flyers blocked 20 Vegas shot attempts led by three apiece from Seeler, Belpedio and Deslauriers. Brayden McNabb had seven blocks for Vegas. Faceoffs through 40 minutes were 19-18 Flyers, led by Couturier going 8-for-10.

5) The Flyers killed off the remaining time on Laughton's penalty. At 2:17, Frost was called for a tripping penalty while battling for a puck along the defensive zone boards. Hart made a save five seconds into the kill. Cates blocked a shot. Hart made a point blank save on Karlsson. The Flyers killed it off.

At 5:28, Hart denied Pietrangelo with traffic lurking near the net. Shots on goal were 4-3 Vegas. The Golden Knights sent a long-distance bouncing puck on net at 7:48.

At 10:30, coincidental roughing minors were called on Hathaway and Pietrangelo after they exchanged slashes on the boards just inside the Vegas zone. The teams skated at 4-on-4. York broke up a scoring chance with a nice stick check.

The Flyers received a power play at 17:27 as Paul Cotter tripped Hathaway. Konecny ripped a left circle one-timer on net. Hart knocked away a Karlsson chance.

Third period shots on goal were 10-6 Vegas (38-31 Flyers through regulation). Overtime shots were 1-1, creating a final 39-31 edge for Philly. Final shot attempts were 72-70 in the Flyers' favor. Final scoring chances were 31-28 Flyers with a 12-9 high danger edge to Vegas (per Natural Stat Trick). Final faceoffs were 27-26 Flyers, led by Couturier going 11-for-16. The Flyers blocked 26 shot attempts (five blocks for Seeler, four for Frost, McNabb had a game-high seven among Vegas' 26 blocks).