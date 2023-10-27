Postgame 5: Flyers Maul Minnesota, 6-2

On a 2-on-1 chance, Konecny opted to pass across to Foerster. The rookie missed the net but retrieved behind the net. He then centered the puck to an an open Sanheim (1st), who made no mistake.

Carter Hart earned the win in net. He stopped 25 of 27 shots. Filip Gustavsson was victimized for six goals and 32 shots.

The Flyers went 2-for-3 on the power play. The Wild were 0-for-2.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

11 Travis Konecny - 21 Scott Laughton - 71 Tyson Foerster

74 Owen Tippett- 14 Sean Couturier - 89 Cam Atkinson

86 Joel Farabee - 27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink

44 Nic Deslauriers- 25 Ryan Poehling- Garnet Hathaway

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

5 Egor Zamula - 26 Sean Walker

37 Louie Belpedio - 24 Nick Seeler

79 Carter Hart

[33 Samuel Ersson]

TURNING POINT

The two power play goals the Flyers scored in the second period proved to be vital before Philly later put an exclamation point on the win with three unanswered goals in the third period after the lead was sliced to one goal.

POSTGAME 5

1) Delauriers and Maroon chatted before the opening faceoff and promptly dropped the gloves at the 0:02 mark. Shortly past the two-minute mark, the Flyers had a quick succession of scoring chances. The best chance belonged to Tippett.

Through six minutes, shots on goal were 8-1 Flyers. At 8:45, Foerster made a good defensive play with his stick in the passing lane to break up a potential scoring chance but then iced the puck. No harm ensued.

The Wild went on the game's first power play at 9:31. Konecny was called for hooking Kaprisov up high in the defensive zone. During the kill, Hart stopped Joel Eriksson Ek at the doorstep. With play back at 5-on-5, Sanheim blocked a Ryan Hartman shot attempt to erase a potential scoring chance.

2) The Flyers played with a lot of pace in the first period, forechecked tenaciously and defended their blueline aggressively. The score could have been more than 1-0 in Philly's favor. First period shots on goal were 12-4 Flyers. Shot attempts were 21-19 Flyers. Scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick, were 6-5 Flyers (3-0 high-danger edge to Philly). Faceoffs were 10-8 Flyers (Cates went 3-for-3). Philly blocked seven shot attempts, while the Wild blocked three.

3) The Wild asserted themselves with early puck possession and hemmed the Flyers in their own zone. However, Minnesoa generated just one shot on goal through three minutes. The Flyers started to take over the game again subsequently.

Gustavsson made a great skate save on Foerster near the right post. Moments later, Vinni Lettieri took a holding penalty at 7:11. The Flyers went to their first power play. Philly cashed it in for their second power play goal (first at 5-on-4) of the season. Then. Konecny went to work in the offensive zone, beating a defender to create a prime scoring chance. A Foerster shot attempt was blocked. A scrum broke out at the whistle with Jacob Middleton cross-checking Foerster at 8:34. Once again,the Flyers turned it into a power play goal, opening a 3-0 lead.

4) The Flyers continued to play a fast, aggressive game in the second period. The Wild, however, generated more territorial control than they had in the opening period. Shots on goal were 13-9 Flyers (25-13 through two periods). Shot attempts were 21-15 Wild (37-34 Wild through two periods). Scoring chances favored Minnesota 13-9 with a high-danger edge of 8-6 to the Wild.

Apart from turnovers and coverage breakdowns in the defensive zone, the Wild had trouble getting shot through in the attack zone. Through two periods. the Wild were blocked on 10 attempts (four Flyers blocked two apiece) and missed the net on another 16. Through 40 minutes, faceoffs were 18-16 Flyers (Poehling led with six wins on seven draws).

Also of note: Through two periods, Sanheim had already logged 20:31 of ice time on 20 shifts.

5) The Flyers killed off the remainder of the Walker penalty. Hart made three saves in the opening 66 seconds of the period. At 2:28, Foerster took an icing. The Wild won the draw, Hart stopped a shot off the draw was won by Eriksson Ek. Finally, at 3:05, the Wild got on the board and then scored again shortly thereafter.

Both at 3-2 and 4-2, Hart was severely tested by tough chances The Flyers then pulled away again on the scoreboard.

With 3:24 left in the game, Merrill took a delay of game penalty. The Flyers didn't score.

Third period shots were 14-6 Minnesota. For the game, the Flyers outshot the Wild by a 32-27 margin.