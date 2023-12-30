Postgame 5: Flyers Lose in OT in Seattle, 2-1

Seattle tied the game at 1-1 with a PPG at 5:45 of the third period on a goal by Vince Dunn (PPG, 6th). Alexander Wennberg won an offensive zone left circle faceoff against Laughton. Oliver Bjorkstrand got the puck back to Dunn at the puck. Dunn's shot went off Nick Seeler's glove and re-directed into the net.

Schultz went deep in the Flyers' zone and was rewarded with a re-direct of a Bjorkstrand pass for the game-winning goal at 2:35 of overtime. The assists went to Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde.

Carter Hart stopped 27 of 29 Seattle shots in a losing cause. Joey Daccord earned the win with 27 saves on 28 shots.

The Flyers went 0-for-3 on the power play, The Kraken went 1-for-2 but allowed the Konecny shorthanded goal that represented Philly's lone tally of the night.

The overtime loss dropped the Flyers to 19-11-5 on the season. The Flyers, however, have posted at least one point in 12 of their last 13 games (8-1-4). Seattle earned its first win in a game they entered the third period trailing. The Kraken have won four straight games.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

74 Owen Tippett- 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny

86 Joel Farabee - 25 Ryan Poehling - 10 Bobby Brink

71 Tyson Foerster - 48 Morgan Frost - 89 Cam Atkinson

44 Nick Deslauriers - 21 Scott Laughton - 19 Garnet Hathaway

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 26 Sean Walker

5 Egor Zamula - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

79 Carter Hart

[33 Samuel Ersson]

TURNING POINT

The iffy penalty called on Foerster and the subsequent deflection off Seeler's glove would be the lone goal Seattle generated in regulation. In overtime, Hart made saves on Oliver Bjorkstrand, Wennberg and Andre Burakovsky. Philly's best chance was on a near-miss backdoor pass from Travis Sanheim to Scott Laughton; broken up at the last split second by Dunn. Philly also had a near-miss play where Farabee made a nice pass to Frost going toward the net but Frost was unable to get off a shot. Owen Tippett had a 37 foot shot on goal that Daccord handled. Finally, at 2:35 of sudden death, Schultz won the game for the Kraken.

POSTGAME 5

1) Just over two minutes into the opening period, Seattle turned the puck over deep in their own zone. Atkinson fired a quick turnaround shot on goal from the deep slot for the first shot and scoring chance for either club in the game. Atkinson generated his second shot on net of the first period at 4:33, as he took a drop pass from Frost and fired off a shot. Daccord made the save.

Hart made his first save at 6:03, turning aside a 50-foot Brandon Tanev shot. He left out a rebound but the puck bounced to safety. At 7:27, Couturier had a chance near the doorstep. Through eight minutes, shots on goal were 3-2 Flyers.

The Flyers went on the game's first power play at 9:41 as Justin Schultz caught Foerster with a high stick. Early in the power play, TIppett worked a back door play with Frost, who had an open net but put the puck off the crossbar.

At 13:08. Kailer Yamamoto missed an open net from the slot. Moments later, after an Andre Burakovsky turnover, Farabee was denied by Daccord on a breakaway.

Couturier put a bouncing shot on net with 6:04 left on the first period clock. Daccord covered it in a split second before Konecny arrived. At the 15:00 mark, Tomas Tatar had a prime scoring chance from the center slot. Hart made the save.

Farabee was penalized for a neutral zone high stick against Yamamoto at 15:59. The Flyers turned it into their ninth shorthanded goal of the season for a 1-0.

At 18:16, Frost turned the puck over in the defensive zone. The Flyers survived it and moved the other way. Foerster set up Tippett for a scoring chance from the deep slot. Daccord stopped and prevented a rebound with only Frost near the doorstep.

2) First period shots on goal were 11-5 Flyers. Shot attempts were 20-15 in the Flyers' favor. Scoring chances were 9-4 Flyers. High-danger chances were 4-1 in Philadelphia's favor. Faceoffs were 11-10 Seattle.

3) The Flyers had a sloppy first shift in the second period. They got away with it after Jamie Oleksiak passed up an open shot and a pass went awry. At 1:43, Atkinson put a shot on net directly off an offensive left circle faceoff.

At 3:58, TIppett retrieved the puck off a high flip but the puck rolled off his stick. Shots on goal were 2-2. At 4:50, Hart gloved down an Eeli Tolvanen shot from the high slot.

The Flyers' fourth line had a bend but don't break shift spent entirely in the defensive zone. At 9:51, Hart made a toe save on Matty Beniers to protect the 1-0 lead.

Ristolainen got on the wrong side of the puck as a Seattle rush moved up ice. At 10:08, Wennberg put a shot on net that produced a rebound. Hart got to the loose puck first for a stoppage. A string of six straight Seattle shots on goal ended with a York center point shot for a routine save by Daccord.

At the 12-minute mark, Ristolainen rode Yamamoto off the puck. On the next shift, Deslauriers put a shot on goal from the right circle and followed the puck to the net. Deslauriers took an extra chop as the whistle blew but no Seattle player responded.

Konecny painfully blocked a shot off his right foot near the 13-minute mark of the middle stanza. On the next shift, Daccord made a post-to-post stop on a Farabee one-timer from the right circle. Seattle threatened on the next shift but Seeler came up with a clutch block to erase a chance down low.

Seattle was called for a bench minor at 16:13 as Tatar played the puck from the bench. PP2 started the power play and won the draw. They had about 40 seconds of O-zone possession but no scoring chance. Subsequently, PP1 coughed up a 2-on-1 shorthanded chance but were bailed out by Hart.

4) Second period shots on goal were 9-4 Seattle (15-14 Flyers over the first 40 minutes). Shot attempts were 24-17 in the Kraken's favor (39-37 Seattle overall). Scoring chances were 10-5 Seattle (15-14 Flyers in the opening 40 minutes). High-danger chances were 5-2 Kraken (tied at 6-6-over two periods). Faceoffs were 10-5 Seattle (21-15 Seattle overall).

5) Poehling had an energetic forechecking shift in the opening minute of the third period. At 1:55, the Flyers iced the puck. Yamamoto generated a prime scoring chance two shifts later. The Flyers' fourth line, for the second time in the game, got caught getting hemmed in on a lengthy defensive zone shift.

At 3:46, Konecny made a surgical pass out to Tippett. Tippett double clutched on his shot and it turned into a routine save for Daccord.

At 5:26, Foerster was called for a very marginal hooking penalty at the defensive zone blueline. On the ensuing Seattle power play, Hart denied a Jared McCann shot through traffic 15 seconds into the penalty. However, at 5:45, Dunn scored on the power play.

Seattle very nearly took the lead at 8:34. Hart had to come up with two fantastic saves in close on McCann as he drove to the net with the puck. Two shifts later, Hart stopped Yanni Gourde from near the right post/ Through 11:30, shots were 10-6 Seattle.

Tye Karye tripped up Egor Zamula near the Flyers' net at 12:20, taking an ill-timed penalty with Seattle threatening again to take the lead. The Flyers went on a key power play with a chance to retake the lead. Philly generated four shots and five shot attempts but couldn't bury one. After the penalty expired, Tomas Tatar tucked the puck just wide of the net at the other end of the ice.

In the final 20 seconds of regulation, Hart turned away a Will Borgen shot. The game went to overtime.

Third period shots on goal were 12-11 Flyers (27-25 Flyers over 60 minutes). Shot attempts were 23-21 in Seattle's favor (62-58 Seattle overall). Scoring chances were 10-6 Seattle (24-21 Kraken overall). High-danger chances were 6-2 Seattle (12-9 Seattle over the course of regulation). Faceoffs were 9-3 Seattle ( 30-18 Seattle overall).

In overtime, Seattle outshot the Flyers, 4-1. The Kraken outchanced Philadelphia, 2-1, including the game winner. Philadelphia won the only two faceoffs, bringing the final total to 30-20 Seattle.