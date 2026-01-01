Postgame RAV4: Flyers Burned by Flames

On New Year's Eve, the Philadelphia Flyers suffered a 5-1 loss to the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Five different Flames players scored one goal apiece. Calgary swept the two-game season series.

Mikael Backlund (10th goal of the season) gave Calgary a 1-0 lead in a low-event first period. The second period was much more eventful, although not in a good way for Philly. Jonathan Huberdeau (8th) and Rasmus Andersson (PPG, 8th) sandwiched goals around a Trevor Konecny tally (13th). Later, Yegor Sharangovich (PPG, 8th) extended the Calgary lead to 4-1.

In the third period, Connor Zary (6th) turned a Flyers' turnover down low into a four-goal lead for Calgary.

Samuel Ersson allowed five goals on 24 shots. For Calgary, Dustin Wolf turned back 25 off 26 shots.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Playing in place of Emil Andrae, Noah Juulsen had the period's lone shot on goal through the first 10 minutes.

At 13:30, amid a transition rush, Backlund took a drop pass from Matt Coronato and scored. The secondary assist went to Blake Coleman.

Play picked up a little bit over the final five minutes. Trevor Zegras wasn't quite able to get his stick on a rebound.

Flyers winger Owen Tippett landed a heavy hit on Yan Kuznetsov. Former Flyers center Morgan Frost won five of six faceoffs in the period. The Flyers blocked seven Calgary shot attempts and the Flames blocked five.

High-danger scoring chances were 3-0 in Calgary's favor.

Shots: Flyers 4 - Flames 3

Faceoffs: Flyers 8 - Flames 11

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

At 3:02, after Frost won an offensive zone left circle faceoff to Kuznetsov, Mackenzie Weegar passed to Huberdeau. Huberdeau's shot deflected off Jamie Drysdale into the net.

At 4:12, on a delayed Calgary penalty, Seeler fired a center point shot that found the net. The Flyers' Carl Grundstrom attempted to move in front for a screen or deflection. Calgary challenged the play for goaltender interference. The goal was overturned and Kuznetsov went off for tripping. The power play was unsuccessful.

At 7:06, Wolf made his toughest save of the game to that point off a Tippett scoring opportunity.

At 8:49, the Flyers got on the board as Kadri accidentally put a trickling puck over the goal line. The goal was originally waved off but quickly corrected. The assists went to Christian Dvorak and Zegras.