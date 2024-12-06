Postgame 5: Flyers Fall to Florida, 7-5

The Philadelphia Flyers lost a seesaw game to the Florida Panthers, 7-5, at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday evening. The Flyers overcame deficits of 3-0 and 4-2 to eventually lead 5-4. Unfortunately, they could not overcome Florida's special teams.

The Panthers strafed the Flyers' penalty kill for four goals on five power play opportunities. The Flyers were 1-for-4 on the power play.

The Flyers had four of the game's first six shots on goal but trailed early. At 2:36 of the first period, the Flyers gave up a goal late in a shift after two lost puck battles. Evan Rodrigues (7th goal of the season) moved to his right and stuffed the puck through Ivan Fedotov's pads. Assists were initially credited to Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen but the scoring was later changed to an unassisted goal.

Florida opened a 2-0 lead at 6:57 of the first period. The sequence started with a Travis Sanheim turnover on the boards. After a pass out from Matthew Tkachuk, defenseman Niko Mikkola (2nd) scored through traffic from the top of the left circle. The assists went to Tkachuk and Jesper Boqvist.

The Flyers played better as the opening period progressed but took a two-goal deficit to the locker room. Shots on goal favored Philadelphia, 10-7.

Ivan Fedotov made five saves on seven shots in his one period of play. Aleksei Kolosov entered at the start of the second period. Kolosov eventually took the loss with four goals allowed on 20 shots.

At 2:01 of the second period, Carter Verhaeghe scored an apparent power play goal on a loose rebound near the net. The Flyers challenged the goal for goaltender interference on Tkachuk as he moved through the crease. The goal was disallowed upon replay review. After play resumed, Kolosov stopped Verhaeghe at the left post.

Florida scored a power play goal that counted at 3:00. Tkachuk made an area pass to Sam Reinhart, who then fed Aleksander Barkov for a backhand goal upstairs (7th) and a 3-0 lead. The assists went to Reinhart and Tkachuk.

Tyson Foerster (6th) responded with a power play goal at 7:13 to narrow the deficit to 3-1. From the right boards, Matvei Michkov attempted to pass to Joel Farabee at the left post. The puck was directed off Farabee's skate to Foerster on the other side. Foerster collected the puck and tucked it home.