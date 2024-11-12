Postgame 5: Flyers Defeat Sharks in Shootout, 4-3

San Jose drew back within 3-1 off the rush at 15:29 on a goal that went in off the skate of defenseman Jack Thompson (2nd). The assists went to William Eklund Mikael Granlund.

The Sharks got another goal at 18:33 to suddenly cut the gap to 3-2. Behind the net, Eklund spun away from Rasmus Ristolainen. Granlund (7th) scored from the right circle, Fabian Zetterlund drew the second assist.

Barclay Goodrow (2nd) brought the Sharks all the way to a 3-3 tie at 17:36 of the third period. Henry Thrun's shot from the point went off of a Flyer in the slot to goal scorer Goodrow in the circle. Cody Ceci got the secondary assist.

At the expiration of regulation, Michkov was called for a roughing penalty. That set up a 4-on-3 power play for the Sharks to start overtime. Samuel Ersson came up with several big saves on the ensuing kill.

Through regulation and overtime, Samuel Ersson stopped 27 of 30 shots for the Flyers. Vitek Vanecek denied 39 of 42 shots at the other end. Ersson was 2-for-2 in the shootout, while Vanecek was 1-for-3.

The Flyers went 1-for-3 on the power play. They were 3-for-3 on the PK.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

74 Owen Tippett - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny

86 Joel Farabee - 21 Scott Laughton - 10 Bobby Brink

90 Anthony Richard - 25 Ryan Poehling - 39 Matvei Michkoc

71 Tyson Foerster - 27 Noah Cates - 19 Garnet Hathaway

36 Emil Andrae - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

5 Egor Zamula - 77 Erik Johnson

33 Samuel Ersson

[82 Ivan Fedotov]

PP1: Andrae, Tippett, Couturier, Konecny, Michkov

PP2: Zamula, Foerster, Farabee, Brink, Richard

Scratches: 48 Morgan Frost (healthy), 44 Nicolas Deslauriers (healthy), 8 Cam York (IR), 9 Jamie Drysdale (IR), 35 Aleksei Kolosov (lower body).

TURNING POINT

The Flyers built a 3-0 lead but were unable to truly pull away before San Jose struck twice to reduce their deficit to one goal. Philly was doing a good job of closing out the game in the third period until Goodrow forged a 3-3 tie.

In the shootout, the Flyers elected to shoot first.

1st round: Tippett fired wide of the right post. Macklin Celebrini was denied by Ersson's right pad.

2nd round: Michkov cut to the left and tucked the puck home low to the stick side. Will Smith got in tight and missed to the glove side.

3rd round: Konecny waited patiently moving in and flipped the puck upstairs to clinch the bonus point.

POSTGAME 5

1) The Flyers found plenty of skating room in the first period, especially through the middle of the ice. In addition to Johnson's goal, there were two open chances for Cates and one for Konecny. Through the first 7:35 of the game, shots on goal were 6-3 Flyers.

2) Immediately after Johnson's goal, Givani Smith took a pop at Michkov. Johnson came directly to his teammate's defense and the two fought at 1:40 into the first period. Later, Ersson made an outstanding save on Ty Dellandrea at 14:48. First period shots on goal ended up tied at 11-11.