Postgame 5: Flyers Defeat Isles, 5-3

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New York Islanders, 5-3, at UBS Arena in Elmont on Thursday evening. Five different Flyers players scored goals, while Travis Konecny collected three assists.

In a contentious first period, the Flyers went to intermission with a 1-0 deficit. They also lost center Ryan Poehling to an injury and had a scary moment for leading scorer Konecny.

Over the first two minutes of the opening period Maxim Tsyplakov took the puck to the net and, at 1:29, Mathew Barzal fed Anders Lee after a Flyers turnover. Samuel Ersson made both saves.

At 2:48 Farabee was tripped by Dennis Cholowski. The Flyers generated a deflection on net from Morgan Frost and a shot from the left circle by Travis Konecny. New York killed off the minor.

Cam York was called for tripping Kyle Palmieri on a neutral zone forecheck at 7:22. Tsyplakov made head contact on Ryan Poehling on a play near the Islanders net. Poehling was shaken up and needed assistance to leave the ice. Tsyplakov did not receive any penalty.

For the rest of the period, the Flyers went after Tsyplakov whenever possible. Head coach John Tortorella barked repeatedly at the officials as subsequent calls did not go the Flyers' way.

At the 9:21 mark, with one second left on the penalty, Bo Horvat (14th goal of the season) scored a back-door power play goal to break a 15-game drought. The lone assist went to Brock Nelson. During the sequence, Isles' captain Lee appeared to get away with a slashing penalty on Konecny's hand.

At 10:30, Farabee was penalized for a glancing slash on Tsyplakov as the Islanders received their second power play. The Flyers killed it off. Travis Sanheim pinched on a set play off a clean offensive zone faceoff win for a scoring chance from the left slot at 14:16.

Konency crashed shoulder-first into the end boards and went off for observation. Shortly thereafter, word came that Poehling would not return to the game. Konecny, thankfully, returned for his next shift.

Owen Tippett came close to a goal in the late stages of the first period but hit the post. Ersson made a tough save in the final half-minute to keep the deficit at 1-0. Shots on goal were tied at 8-8.

Philadelphia turned the tide in the middle stanza. A three-goal outburst and an 11-6 shot on goal edge (19-14 Flyers through two periods) put Philly in the driver's seat heading into the final 20 minutes.

The Flyers drew even at 5:15 of the second period. Making a patient play on the left wing, Joel Farabee fed Sean Couturier (11th goal of the season) at the front of the net. The Flyers' captain finished it off to tie the game at 1-1. The secondary assist went to Matvei Michkov.