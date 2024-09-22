Postgame 5: Flyers Crush Caps, 6-2

The Flyers opened their preseason schedule on Sunday with a 6-2 road blowout win over the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. A host of Flyers players recorded multi-point days, and Washington was held to 20 shots on goal.

Ian Laperriere coached the game behind the Flyers' bench. Head coach John Tortorella watched from the pressbox.

Bobby Brink (1st of the preseason) opened the scoring with a glove-side backhanded goal four minutes into the first period off a cross-seam pass from Joel Farabee. Making his NHL preseason debut, 2024 first-round pick Jett Luchanko earned the secondary assist.