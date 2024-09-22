Postgame 5: Flyers Crush Caps, 6-2

The Flyers opened their preseason schedule on Sunday with a 6-2 road blowout win over the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

post-9.22
By Bill Meltzer
@billmeltzer philadelphiaflyers.com

The Flyers opened their preseason schedule on Sunday with a 6-2 road blowout win over the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. A host of Flyers players recorded multi-point days, and Washington was held to 20 shots on goal.

Ian Laperriere coached the game behind the Flyers' bench. Head coach John Tortorella watched from the pressbox.

Bobby Brink (1st of the preseason) opened the scoring with a glove-side backhanded goal four minutes into the first period off a cross-seam pass from Joel Farabee. Making his NHL preseason debut, 2024 first-round pick Jett Luchanko earned the secondary assist.

At 16:44 of the opening frame, Morgan Frost (1st) stepped out from behind the goal line and elevated a backhander upstairs for a 2-0 lead. The Frost goal was assisted by Matvei Michkov in his preseason debut, along with defenseman Emil Andrae.

Thirty-six seconds later, at 17:20 of the first period, Andrew Cristall (1st) narrowed the gap to 2-1. The tally was a slapshot from up high that deflected off Nick Seeler and re-directed into the net. Goalie Ivan Fedotov had little chance. Alexander Alexeyev and Ethan Bear were credited with the assists.

The Flyers built a 3-1 edge at 10:22 of the second period. It was a perfectly executed tic-tac goal on a power play: Frost to Owen Tippett to goal scorer Farabee (1st) in the bumper.

Washington's Ivan Miroshnichenko (1st), a 2022 first-round pick, blasted a scorching one-timer from the left flank for a power play goal at 18:35of the second period to reduce the Flyers lead to 3-2. Caps 2024 first-round pick Terk Perascak and Alex Limoges earned the assists.

Brink (2nd of the game) made a curl-and-drag move and elevated a bar-down backhander to restore a two-goal edge at 5:37 of the third period. Luchanko and Farabee collected their respective second assists of the match.

Philly struck on yet another backhand goal for a 5-2 lead at 6:51. After a failed clearing attempt by Washington was intercepted by Noah Cates, Phantoms veteran Rhett Gardner got the puck to Olle Lycksell (1st).

Frost (2nd of the game) added a power play goal at 12:00 of the third period for a 6-2 edge. The play was made by Michkov (2nd assist of the game), while Farabee (third assist and fourth point of the game) had a whack in front.

