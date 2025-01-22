Postgame 5: Flyers Clip Red Wings in OT, 2-1

71 Tyson Foerster - 27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink
74 Owen Tippett - 48 Morgan Frost - 11 Travis Konecny
86 Joel Farabee - 14 Sean Couturier - 39 Matvei Michkov
15 Olle Lycksell - 18 Rodrigo Abols - 19 Garnet Hathaway
6 Travis Sanheim - 8 Cam York
5 Egor Zamula - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen
24 Nick Seeler - 9 Jamie Drysdale
33 Samuel Ersson
[82 Ivan Fedotov]
PP1: Drysdale,Tippett, Frost, Konecny, Michkov
PP2: Ristolainen, Foerster, Cates, Brink, Sanheim
Scratches: 77 Erik Johnson (healthy), 44 Nicolas Deslauriers (IR), 35 Aleksei Kolosov (healthy), 25 Ryan Poehling (upper body), 21 Scott Laughton (personal).
TURNING POINT
Patrick Kane had a scoring chance in the Flyers end in overtime before play swung the other way, where Farabee, Tippett and Ristolainen combined for the game-winning goal.
POSTGAME 5 ("5 Things" Revisited)
1. Balanced Flyers scoring: Each team was held to a single goal in regulation, so this won wasn't really a matter of different lines stepping up at different times. That said, the Couturier line scored Philly's regulation goal, the Frost line very nearly produced a goal late in the second period, and both the Cates and Abols line had a few good shifts. Overall, though, there wasn't much happening offensively for most of regulation.
2. Shot suppression: The Flyers held the Red Wings to 14 shots through two periods. Detroit broke through for their lone goal and tallied 13 shots on net as play opened up a bit in the third period. Philly blocked 19 shots for the game.
3. Discipline and special teams: The Flyers played penalty-free hockey against a Detroit team that overwhelmingly relies on its potent power play to produce offense. Philadelphia went 0-for-1 on the power play.
4. Michkov watch: Rookie winger Michkov generated an entry that led up to the eventual Farabee goal and a secondary assist. Additionally, Michkov fired four shots on net.
5. Between the pipes: Ersson went through stretches, especially in the first period, where he wasn't seeing many pucks. As the game moved along, he progressively got busier. When the Flyers needed a few clutch saves, they got them. He stopped 27 shots on goal through regulation and the OT period.