Postgame 5: Flyers Clip Red Wings in OT, 2-1

At 7:27, Ersson made a nice blocker save on Alex Debrincat. Shots on goal were 7-2 Detroit at that juncture of the middle stanza.

The relentless forechecking of Cates created the game's first power play at 14:05 as he was slashed by Larkin. The Flyers generated some traffic as the power play moved along but missed the net from the point twice (once each PP unit).

With time ticking down near the final minute of the second period, Travis Konecny very narrowly missed a goal (hitting the crossbar) in the low slot off a feed from Morgan Frost. It was the line's first true scoring chance of the game. As the Flyers changed some personnel to continue to press the attack, Tyson Foerster got cut by a rising puck and had to go off for repairs.

Second period shots on goal were 8-3 Detroit (14-11 Red Wings through two periods).

Detroit tied the game at 1-1 just 30 seconds into the third period. Ben Chiarot (2nd goal of the second, both against the Flyers) pinched down to the left circle and scored off a feed from Lucas Raymond. The secondary assist went to Dylan Larkin.

Couturier had a chance near the net at 7:40 of the third period on a good shift for his entire line. Through 10 minutes, third period shots on goal were 5-4 Detroit.

As time neared the 12-minute mark of the third period, Konecny hit the post off from the left circle off a drop pass from Frost. At the other end, Travis Sanheim broke up a dangerous-looking scoring opportunity for Detroit.

In the final minute of the third period, Ersson made a huge save on Andrew Copp. Third period shots were 13-10 Detroit (27-21 Red Wings through regulation).

Detroit controlled most of OT. In the final 30 seconds of overtime, Farabee and Tippett worked a game-winning give-and-go. With the puck sitting on the back of the goal line Ristolainen (2nd) forced it over the goal line to end the game. The assists at 4:34 of OT went to Tippett and Farabee.