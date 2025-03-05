Postgame 5: Flyers Burned by Flames. 6-3

The Philadelphia Flyers opened a crucial seven-game homestand with a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. The Flames swept the season series against the Flyers and Philadelphia's five-game point streak came to an end.

The first period was unexpectedly high scoring. Calgary roared out to a 3-0 lead. The Flyers got two goals and then the Flames quickly replied to take a 4-2 lead to intermission.

Calgary went to a power play at 2:12 as Egor Zamula caught Blake Coleman with a high stick. The Flames logged lots of attack zone time, including a pair of good looks for former Flyers center Morgan Frost. Calgary was unable to put any on net.

MacKenzie Weegar cross-checked Matvei Michov and took a minor penalty at 5:05.The Flyers did not generate much of note.

Calgary took a 1-0 lead at 7:40 as Connor Zary (11th goal of the season) deflected home a Brayden Pachal point shot. Jonathan Huberdeau picked up the secondary assist.