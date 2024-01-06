Postgame 5: Flyers Burn Flames, 3-2

Carter Hart earned the win with 22 saves on 24 shots. Jacob Markström denied 39 of 42 shots in a losing cause.

The Flyers went 1-for-6 on the power play. The Flames went 0-for-3. yielding several shorthanded chances to the Flyers, and ultimately getting burned on Konecny's game-winning goal.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

86 Joel Farabee - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny

74 Owen Tippett - 21 Scott Laughton - 89 Cam Atkinson

71 Tyson Foerster - 48 Morgan Frost - 10 Bobby Brink

44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway

6 Travis Sanheim - 8 Cam York

24 Nick Seeler - 26 Sean Walker

5 Egor Zamula - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

79 Carter Hart

[33 Samuel Ersson]

TURNING POINT

The Flyers played with good pace all a game and got a slew of pucks and traffic the net. But it was the emotional lift of Farabee coming to York's defense, the ensuing multi-chance power play (although Philly didn't score on that one) and Philadelphia building off the momentum that helped the Flyers take over the game.

POSTGAME 5

1) Hart was tested almost right off the bat, robbing Yegor Sharangovich just 50 seconds after the opening faceoff. At the other end, York was stopped point blank by Markström. Then, after Zamula was beaten off the rush, Hart denied Martin Pospisil. Subsequently, Atkinson had a dangerous chance.

Play settled down in subsequent minutes. Through 7:34, shots on goal were 5-4 Calgary.

The Flames went on the game's first power play at 8:46 as Hathaway was called for tripping. The Flyers generated a 2-on-1 shorthanded rush for Konecny and Laughton. Puck carrier Konecny shot the puck from the left circle. Markström made the save. Later, Poehling blocked a shot over the middle.

At 12:59, Hart stopped a Rasmus Andersson blast for his seventh save of the first period. A TV timeout ensued.

The Flames went back to the power play at 15:49. Sean Walker was penalized for a marginal offensive zone trip of Nazem Kadri. York blocked a shot. Later, Laughton and Konecny had a shorthanded 2-on-1 that was always identical to the earlier one except that Laughton was the puck carrier and shooter. Again, Markström made the save.

The Flames won 11 of the game's first 13 faceoffs. At the 16:00 mark, Frost won a defensive left circle faceoff. At the other end, Frost put a shot on net from the right circle that created a fat rebound. Tippett was unable to pot a followup try.

The Flyers went to the power play for the first time at 16:35 as Noah Hanifin cross-checked Frost in the Calgary zone. Couturier had a chance at the doorstep. A shot from up high by Tippett missed the net. A Zamula shot hit Couturier and dropped to the ice.

Philly went right back to the man advantage. Calgary was called for too many men on the ice at 18:50. The Flyers took 50 seconds of PP time into the second period.

2) First period shots on goal were 9-8 in the Flyers' favor. Shot attempts were 25-24 Flyers. Scoring chances were 11-8 Flyers. High-danger chances were 5-4 Flyers. Faceoffs were 11-6 Calgary. After being scratched in the last game, Frost was flying all period. Frost used his feet effectively, registering two hits and generating a pair of chances.

3) During the carryover power play time at the start of the second period, Konecny had a chance from the right slot that was set up by Tippett. The Flames' Huberdeau scored at 1:55. Frost replied at 4:15.

Tippett had a good scoring chance near the right post on the next shift after the Frost goal. At 5:31 immediately after a defensive zone faceoff in the Flyers' zone, Calgary's A.J. Greer boarded Travis Sanheim near the left corner. The Flyers generated a flurry of looks and shots on the power play but couldn't score.

The Flames' Weeger scored against the Flyers' fourth line and the pairing of Zamula and Ristolainen at 9:13.

Standing up for York after he received a late hit from Elias Lindholm at 9:19, Farabee went right after the Calgary player. The penalties: Lindholm received two minutes for elbowing, two for roughing and five for fighting. Farabee received two for instigating, five for fighting and an automatic 10-minute misconduct.