Postgame 5: Flyers Bow to Buffalo in Season Finale

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 5-4, at KeyBank Center on Thursday evening. Matvei Michkov (two goals, one assist) and Ryan McLeod (one goal, two assists) had three-point games for their respective sides.

The Flyers finished the 2024-25 season with a 33-39-10 record. They were 29th in the overall league standings.

The Sabres, who have been a good home team this season (their problems came mostly on the road), dominated most of the first period. The Flyers came on later in the game, but never drew even.

At 1:25 of the first period, McLeod was stopped on a tough scoring chance by goaltender Aleksei Kolosov. At 2:56, Kolosov erased an Egor Zamula turnover to deny Noah Ostlund from the center slot.

Alex Tuch (36th goal of the season) gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 4:35 of the first period. Tuch slipped past debuting rookie Devin Kaplan to take a feed from veteran Jason Zucker and score. The secondary assist went to Jacob Bernard-Docker.