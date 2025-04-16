Postgame 5: Flyers Blanked by Blue Jackets

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-0, at Wells Fargo Center in the season home finale on Tuesday evening. Zach Werenski and Sean Monahan both had multi-point games for the winning side.

Neither team scored in the first period.

The Flyers opened the first period with four of the game's first five shots on goal. Columbus had the next three. At 9:54, the Flyers went to the match's first power play as Justin Danforth was called for tripping. With 34 seconds left on the 5-on-4, Matvei Michkov set up Tyson Foerster for a backhand chance near the net.

Philly went back to the power play at 13:35 as Voronkov was guilty of a hooking minor in the defensive zone. The Flyers were unable to capitalize.

First period shots on goal were tied at 9-9.