Postgame 5: Flyers Blanked by Blue Jackets

71 Tyson Foerster -27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink
39 Matvei Michkov - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny
22 Jakob Pelletier - 25 Ryan Poehling - 74 Owen Tippett
44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 23 Karsen Dorwart - 19 Garnet Hathaway
24 Nick Seeler - 6 Travis Sanheim
8 Cam York - 9 Jamie Drysdale
5 Egor Zamula - 36 Emil Andrae
33 Samuel Ersson
[82 Ivan Fedotov]
Scratches: 55 Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), 35 Aleksei Kolosov (healthy).
PP1: Konecny, Couturier, Brink, Foerster, Michkov
PP2: Sanheim, Tippett, Cates, Lycksell, Drysdale
TURNING POINT
The game started out very competitive. The Blue Jackets took control after the Fabbro goal and never relinquished it. Columbus was decidedly the better team over the latter 30 minutes of play. They also got several excellent saves from red-hot goalie Greaves.
POSTGAME 5 ("RAV4 THINGS" REVISITED)
1. Desperate opponent: Needing a regulation win to stay alive in the Eastern Conference playoff chase, Columbus was the more opportunistic team.
2. Travis Sanheim: The three-time Barry Ashbee Trophy winner skated 23 minutes of ice time on Tuesday and registered four shots on goal. He was minus-two on the night.
3. Travis Konecny: The back-to-back winner of the Bobby Clarke Trophy led all skaters with six shots on goal on eight shot attempts.
4. Bobby Brink: The winner of the Pelle Lindbergh Memorial Award had one of the Flyers' better scoring chances in the game. He finished with three shots on goal.
5. X-factor -- Garnet Hathaway: The Flyers Alumni Community Leadership Award winner and Flyers nominee for the 2024-25 King Clancy Trophy was credited with a game-high nine hits in 11:32 of ice time.