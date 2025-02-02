Postgame 5: Flyers blanked by Avs, 3-0

On Saturday afternoon at Ball Arena in Denver, the Flyers sustained a 3-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped all 24 shots he faced. In a losing cause, Samuel Ersson was arguably the Flyers best player in stopping 30 of 32 shots.

For the first time in regular season franchise history, the Philadelphia Flyers have been shut out in three consecutive games. Previously, the Flyers were blanked in three straight games (Games 2, 3 and 4) of the 2002 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal series against the Ottawa Senators.

The Flyers, who last previously scored a goal at 19:45 of the third period (Laughton empty netter) of the January 28 game against the New Jersey Devils have seen their goalless string reach 180 minutes, 15 seconds.

Philadelphia came out with good pace in the first period and controlled most of the play over the first half of the frame. Later, the Avalanche started to find a rhythm. Neither team was able to score.

The Flyers recorded each of the game's eight nine shots on net in the first period, although Martin Necas narrowly missed a goal with a shot attempt off the post. At 4:57, after a nice play on the rush by Cam York, Rodrigo Abols had a chance from prime scoring range.

York hobbled off the ice just before the midway mark of the first period after blocking a shot off his foot on an Attturi Lehkonen shot attempt. He remained on the bench and only briefly went down the tunnel before returning.

First period shots on goal ended up 10-6 in the Flyers favor. Samuel Ersson's best save came on a blistering shot from Devon Toews off a pass from Necas. The Flyers blocked six shots in the period, while the Avs missed the net three times and Necas hit the post early in the period.