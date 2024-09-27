Postgame 5: EJ nets winner vs. Islanders

By Bill Meltzer
@billmeltzer philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the New York Islanders, 2-0, at Wells Fargo Center in preseason action on Thursday night. The Flyers improved to 2-1-0 in three exhibition games.

The first period was scoreless, as was the middle frame. Finally, at 4:36, Matvei Michkov found Cam York joining the play. Erik Johnson (1st of the preseason) potted the sharp-angle rebound for a 1-0 lead.

At 18:57 of the third period, Michkov (1st goal of the preseason) bagged an empty net goal off an Islanders turnover. The goal was unassisted.

Samuel Ersson started in goal for the Flyers, recording a 36-save shutout. Countryman Marcus Hogberg (24 saves on 25 shots) was in net for the Islanders.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

Owen Tippett - Morgan Frost - Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster - Jett Luchanko - Travis Konecny
Oscar Eklind - Rodrigo Abols - Anthony Richard
Nicolas Deslauriers - Jacob Gaucher - Garnet Hathaway

Cam York - Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae - Erik Johnson
Adam Ginning - Helge Grans

Samuel Ersson
[Cal Petersen]

POSTGAME 5

1) Michkov had an own-zone turnover about 3:30 into the first period but redeemed himself by starting a deflection chance for Frost at the other for the Flyers' first shot on goal and scoring opportunity New York had six of the game's first nine shots.

2) The Flyers stepped up over the rest of the first period. By the end, Philly had a few more scoring chances and a successful penalty kill (Sanheim off for holding). Shots were 15-12 Islanders. On the downside, the Flyers were charged with nine giveaways.

3) The Islanders got off a better start than the Flyers over the first seven minutes of the second period. Most of the play was in the Flyers' end. At 7:57, the Flyers received their first power play opportunity of the game (Kyle Pamieri off for slashing Anthony Richard). On the ensuing power play, Michkov had a prime one-timer chance from the right slot off a Frost feed.

4) The Foerster-Luchanko-Konecny line generated extended pressure on the attack zone on mid-second period shift but the shift ended with a Foerster hooking penalty at 12:53. Later, Michkov created a 2-on-1 for Tippett and Frost. Second period shots were 10-9 Islanders (25-21 Islanders overall but five for Philly's Tippett).

5) Tippett gave up an open shooting lane for a cross-seam pass to Michkov about 11 minutes into the third period. Two shifts later, Michkov worked a give-and-go with Frost. Michkov was hauled down as he skated into the slot but no penalty was called. Final shots on goal were 36-26 New York.

