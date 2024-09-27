Postgame 5: EJ nets winner vs. Islanders

At 18:57 of the third period, Michkov (1st goal of the preseason) bagged an empty net goal off an Islanders turnover. The goal was unassisted.

Samuel Ersson started in goal for the Flyers, recording a 36-save shutout. Countryman Marcus Hogberg (24 saves on 25 shots) was in net for the Islanders.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

Owen Tippett - Morgan Frost - Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster - Jett Luchanko - Travis Konecny

Oscar Eklind - Rodrigo Abols - Anthony Richard

Nicolas Deslauriers - Jacob Gaucher - Garnet Hathaway

Cam York - Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae - Erik Johnson

Adam Ginning - Helge Grans

Samuel Ersson

[Cal Petersen]

POSTGAME 5

1) Michkov had an own-zone turnover about 3:30 into the first period but redeemed himself by starting a deflection chance for Frost at the other for the Flyers' first shot on goal and scoring opportunity New York had six of the game's first nine shots.

2) The Flyers stepped up over the rest of the first period. By the end, Philly had a few more scoring chances and a successful penalty kill (Sanheim off for holding). Shots were 15-12 Islanders. On the downside, the Flyers were charged with nine giveaways.