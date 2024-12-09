Player Sign and Snaps For 46th Annual Flyers Charities Carnival On Sale Now

Today, Flyers Charities announced the first wave of player Sign & Snaps for the upcoming 46th annual Flyers Charities Carnival are on-sale now. Just in time for holiday shopping, fans can purchase Sign & Snaps to ensure the chance of meeting their favorite players. Sign & Snaps include one (1) photo and two (2) autographs with the player of your choice. Up to six (6) people can get into the one (1) photo. This year’s Flyers Charities Carnival will also be the first chance for fans to meet new members of the team including Ivan Fedotov, Matvei Michkov, Emil Andrae, and Aleksei Kolosov.

“Flyers Charities Carnival is a marquee staple for Flyers fans and our entire organization,” said Blair Listino, President of Flyers Charities and Flyers Alternate Governor. “Every year we see an amazing turnout and Sign & Snaps are the best way for Flyers fans to really get to know our players who are great guys and are just as excited to spend time with them.”

At the marquee event, fans can look forward to interacting with the entire Flyers roster and enjoying the rides, sights and treats of a carnival right on the Wells Fargo Center floor including a 65-foot-tall Ferris Wheel and Dunk Tank. Fans can also pre-purchase experiences including Locker Room Tours, Shot on Goal, and Head Coach John Tortorella’s Hockey & Hounds Meet and Greet. Tickets for the ultimate Flyers fan experience are available for purchase here. Kids under 12 are free. One adult ticket allows the ability to reserve tickets for up to four children under the age of 12.

“Last year was my first Carnival and it was a blast. I wasn’t sure what to expect, but it was such a fun day to feel like a kid again,” said Jamie Drysdale. “It’s always fun to spend time with the fans and face off against them in all of the games. Us players aren’t just competitive on the ice, so I know I will be trying to win as many games as I can.”

Now running for over four decades, the Flyers Charities Carnival is one of the longest-tenured and most successful one-day charity events hosted by a professional sports franchise anywhere in the country. With the help of marquee events like Flyers Charities Carnival, the Flyers and Flyers Charities have contributed more than $33 million back to the community.

Flyers Charities creates strong communities by eliminating financial barriers and reviving play spaces to grow the game of hockey and aiding local families affected by cancer throughout the Greater Philadelphia region.