Top prospects for Philadelphia Flyers

1. Matvei Michkov, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 7 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2023-24 season: Sochi (KHL): 47 GP, 19-22-41

The Flyers weren't expecting to have Michkov (5-foot-10, 172 pounds) available until the 2026-27 season because of his Kontinental Hockey League contract. But after having the final two seasons of that deal terminated and signing a three-year, entry-level contract July 1, they gladly will welcome the 19-year-old into a top-six role this season.

Michkov had the most points in the KHL among players under 20, but Philadelphia has also been impressed by his play away from the puck.

"He has electric hands and an offensive mindset," Flyers director of player development Riley Armstrong said. "The one thing that I've talked to him throughout the last year is understanding when you're playing in the NHL and you're playing for 'Torts' [coach John Tortorella], is just understanding the other side of the puck as well. During the course of the season, I even showed clips to Danny [Briere, general manager] of him blocking shots, of him backchecking hard. Those little things like that, that I was trying to get into him, it's like, 'Hey, if you want to play here and you want to be an impact player, you have to play 200 feet in North America, you have to play 200 feet in the NHL, to kind of be that all-around player.' I've seen him kind of buy into that already being over there and playing like that."

Projected NHL arrival: This season