Flyers Re-Sign Forwards Rodrigo Abols and Oscar Eklind to Contract Extension

The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed forwards Rodrigo Abols and Oscar Eklind to one-year, two-way/one way, contract extensions, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Abols, 29 (1/5/96), appeared in 22 games this season for the Flyers and registered five points (2g-3a). He spent the majority of the 2024-25 season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League (AHL), where he recorded 32 points (15g-17a) in 47 regular season games. His 32 points ranked him fourth on the Phantoms. Additionally, he registered two goals in seven games during the 2025 AHL playoffs.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound native of Riga, Latvia was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the seventh round (184th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft. He signed a one-year contract with the Flyers in June 2024 after playing in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL). He owns 85 goals and 78 assists for 163 points in 266 career games in the SHL in six seasons with Örebro (2017-19, 2020-23) and Rögle (2023-24).

Eklind, 26 (7/14/98), spent the 2024-25 season with Lehigh Valley where he played in 64 games and registered 22 points (5g-17a). Eklind ranked tied for seventh on the phantoms for assists. In the 2025 AHL playoffs Eklind scored one goal.

Prior to signing with the Flyers in April 2024, the Trelleborg, Sweden native played in the SHL. Eklind registered 58 points (30-28=58) and 125 PIM in 160 career contests in five SHL seasons (2016-18, 2021-24) with Malmo, Brynas IF Gavle and Lulea HF. He collected 66 points (31-35=66) and 115 PIM in 183 career contests in four seasons (2017-21) with Patern IK and Mora IK of HockeyAllsvenskan.

