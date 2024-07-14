Luchanko aims to develop shoot-first mentality with Flyers

Forward prospect led OHL’s Guelph in scoring last season despite averaging 1.8 shots per game

Luchanko_1

© Philadelphia Flyers

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

VOORHEES, N.J. -- Jett Luchanko was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the No. 13 pick of the 2024 Upper Deck NHL Draft because of his skating and playmaking abilities.

But to become an NHL player, the forward prospect understands a change in mindset is required. He must develop more of a shoot-first mentality.

Luchanko led Guelph of the Ontario Hockey League with 74 points (20 goals, 54 assists) despite having 125 shots on goal in 68 games.

"It's definitely something that I want to work on and try and get better at over this summer and next year, and years to come," Luchanko said during Flyers development camp, which was held July 2-6. "For me it's just trying to work on the total package. But that's definitely something I'm putting more effort into."

Flyers director of player development Riley Armstrong said he and his staff already have spoken to Luchanko about rounding out his offensive approach and how important it is to give the opposition more to think about than a quick pass to an open teammate.

"You always want to be a dual threat," Armstrong said. "I think when you come down the rink and you're always looking to pass, teams, especially in pro, they'll start to figure out pretty quick when they're doing video that he's always going to look to pass.

“Goalies are smarter; they're looking where the shot option’s coming from. But as soon as he starts to work on his shot and he brings that into his game, he's going to probably start to beat a lot of goalies short side that are probably cheating for that pass."

Luchanko_2

© Philadelphia Flyers

Luchanko's game is built on skating, speed and deception. However, he needs to average more than the 1.8 shots on goal per game he had last season.

"The one-man power-play break-in is what we called him in London," said Flyers defenseman prospect Oliver Bonk, whose team played against Guelph and Luchanko six times in the OHL last season. "Because they just swing it back to him, and one against four he'd skate it in every time. So, he's a special player."

Guelph general manager George Burnett said Luchanko's pass-first approach was in part the 17-year-old being more deferential to his older linemates last season, 20-year-old Jake Karabela and captain Braeden Bowman, who turned 21 on June 26.

Armstrong said it's a common trap young players fall into, and one Philadelphia’s development staff will try to break him out of.

"You look at [Flyers forwards] Tyson Foerster and Bobby Brink, they get up there and they're playing with 'TK' [Travis Konecny] or [Joel] Farabee and they're like, 'I've got to pass the puck to those guys.' And we're like, ‘No, you guys can score goals too.’ It's good, and when you add more of that into your lineup it's always better."

Luchanko, who was Guelph's nominee for the Bobby Smith Award as the top scholastic player in the OHL last season, is smart enough to understand exactly what's needed for him to take his game to the next level. It's why he's been watching video of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard for tips on developing a more deceptive shot.

"To become more of a dual threat like that only helps my game," he said. "I think my shot and the mentality of shooting a little bit more is something I've always been working on. I'm putting in a great effort right now to work on it."

