Flyers Clinch Berth in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Flyers lock up third place in Metropolitan Division; face rival Penguins in first round.

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By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

With tonight’s 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes, the Philadelphia Flyers have officially clinched a berth in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“Our return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs comes down to two things: the grit and determination of our players and the unwavering commitment of our fans, and I couldn’t be prouder,” said Flyers Governor Dan Hilferty. “We began this New Era of Orange with the goal of building this team the right way, and regardless of what happens in the weeks or months ahead, this milestone shows that Keith, Danny, and Coach Tocchet are moving us in the right direction. Now our players and fans get to share in the most thrilling atmosphere in sports, Flyers Playoff Hockey!”

The Flyers enter the playoffs as the third seed in the Metropolitan Division and will face their cross-state rival, the Pittsburgh Penguins in the First Round. The National Hockey League’s 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs are set to begin this weekend with an announcement for the Flyers-Penguins series released in the coming days.

This marks the 41st playoff appearance in franchise history for the Flyers and first trip to the postseason since 2020, when all teams traveled to the NHL playoff bubble in Toronto and Edmonton. This spring marks the first time since 2018 that playoff hockey returns to Philadelphia.

This will be the eighth time in franchise history the Flyers and Penguins have met in the playoffs. All seven meetings with the Penguins have come in the last 37 years. The teams met three times in a five-year span from 2008 to 2012, and the Flyers have won four of the first seven matchups. The Flyers are an even 10-10 at home in the playoffs against the Penguins and hold a slight advantage on the road at 11-10.

Year 

Series 

Winner 

W 

L 

PHI GF 

PHI GA 

1989 

Division Finals 

Flyers 

4 

3 

31 

24 

1997 

Conf. Quarterfinals 

Flyers 

4 

1 

20 

13 

2000 

Conf. Semifinals 

Flyers 

4 

2 

15 

14 

2008 

Conf. Finals 

Penguins 

1 

4 

9 

20 

2009 

Conf. Quarterfinals 

Penguins 

2 

4 

16 

18 

2012 

Conf. Quarterfinals 

Flyers 

4 

2 

30 

26 

2018 

Conf. Quarterfinals 

Penguins 

2 

4 

15 

28 
 
 
 

With one game remaining in the regular season, the Flyers hold a 42-27-12 record (96 points), representing a 20-point improvement from last season’s 33-39-10 (76 points) finish. Additionally, it marks the club’s first 90-point season since 2017-18.

TICKETS ON SALE

Single-game tickets for Flyers home games during the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, presented by Toyota, will go on sale Tuesday, April 14.

Fans can sign up here now for exclusive presale access ahead of the general public. The Flyers playoff ticket presale begins at 12:15 p.m., followed by the general public on-sale at 2:00 p.m. via Ticketmaster.

Single-event suite purchases will also be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. online here.

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