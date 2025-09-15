Flyers Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

Fan-favorite themes, exclusive giveaways and community games in store for Flyers home games.

25FLY095_2568x1444
By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

With hockey season around the corner as the Flyers take the ice for training camp later this week, today the team announced the 2025-26 lineup of theme nights, giveaways and community games coming to Xfinity Mobile Arena this season. Single-game tickets and season ticket memberships for all Flyers 2025-26 home games are on sale now at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.   

This year’s promotional schedule features an exciting slate of theme games, including Halloween Spooktacular presented by Snickers, Star Wars Game, A Peanuts Holiday Spectacular presented by Constellation, and Kids Day presented by Xfinity.

At select games this season, fans can get excited for exclusive in-arena giveaways, starting with the official Flyers Home Opener t-shirt presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar on Monday, October 13. Additional giveaways throughout the season include a Gritty squishy plush presented by Xfinity, a PECO Go Green camper hat (made with recycled materials), and a Flyers sweatshirt presented by Ticketmaster.

In addition to giveaway items, the Flyers will once again host fan-favorite specialty games including two Dollar Dog games presented by Dietz and Watson (December 9 and March 24), Dollar Pretzel game presented by Super Pretzel on January 10 and Dollar Ice Cream game presented by Turkey Hill on April 5.

The Flyers will once again honor members of the Philadelphia community through several community-based games, including Military Appreciation presented by Toyota, Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Toyota and Pride game. The team will pay tribute to late Flyers founder Ed Snider, celebrating his lasting impact on the Philadelphia community at the annual Ed Snider Legacy game, held this year on his birthday, January 6.

View highlights from the schedule and giveaways below:   

THEME GAMES  

  • Monday, October 13 vs. Florida PanthersHome Opener presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar  
  • Thursday, October 30 vs. Nashville PredatorsHalloween Spooktacular presented by Snickers
  • Saturday, November 8 vs. Ottawa SenatorsStar Wars Game  
  • Monday, December 1 vs. Pittsburgh PenguinsKeystone Rivalry Game presented by Ticketmaster
  • Monday, December 22 vs. Vancouver CanucksA Peanuts Holiday Spectacular presented by \Constellation \
  • Saturday, January 31 vs. Los Angeles KingsKids Day presented by Xfinity   

COMMUNITY GAMES 

  • Wednesday, November 12 vs. Edmonton OilersMilitary Appreciation presented by Toyota | Rally Towel Giveaway
  • Thursday, November 20 vs. St. Louis BluesHockey Fights Cancerpresented by Toyota | Rally Towel Giveaway
  • Tuesday, January 6 vs. Anaheim DucksEd Snider Legacy Game
    *
  • Monday, January 12 vs. Tampa Bay LightningPride Game
  • Monday, January 26 vs. New York IslandersFirst Responders Game presented by ServPro
  • Thursday, February 5 vs. Ottawa SenatorsPAL Game presented by Toyota
  • Thursday, March 5 vs. Utah MammothNext Shift presented by Holman

GIVEAWAYS AND SPECIALTY GAMES   

  • Monday, October 13 vs. Florida PanthersFlyers Home Opener T-shirt presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar  
  • Monday, December 1 vs. Pittsburgh PenguinsKeystone Rivalry Game presented by Ticketmaster
  • Tuesday, December 9 vs. San Jose SharksDollar Dog Game presented by Dietz and Watson  
  • Thursday, January 8 vs. Toronto Maple LeafsPlanet Fitness Coupon Giveaway
  • Saturday, January 10 vs. Tampa Bay LightningDollar Pretzel Game presented by Super Pretzel
  • Tuesday, February 3 vs. Washington CapitalsGritty Squishy Plush Giveaway presented by Xfinity
  • Saturday, February 28 vs. Boston Bruins — Ticketmaster Sweatshirt Giveaway
  • Monday, March 9 vs. New York RangersPECO Go Green Camper Hat Giveaway
  • Tuesday, March 24 vs. Columbus Blue JacketsDollar Dog Game presented by Dietz and Watson  
  • Sunday, March 29 vs. Dallas StarsPA Lottery Coupon Giveaway
  • Sunday, April 5 vs. Columbus Blue JacketsDollar Ice Cream Game presented by Turkey Hill

SPECIAL TICKET PACKAGES    

In addition to theme games and giveaways, the Flyers will once again offer a slate of unique group ticket packages featuring special events and exclusive giveaways. Tickets are required for these packages. See the full list of special ticket package offers here.  Check back for additional special ticket games to be announced.

Highlights include:    

  • Thursday, October 16 vs. Winnipeg JetsNavy 250th Celebration | Commemorative Coin
  • Monday, October 20 vs. Seattle Kraken — Martial Arts | Owala Water Bottle
  • Thursday, November 20 vs. St. Louis Blues — Scout Night | Widget Hat
  • Wednesday, December 3 vs. Buffalo Sabres — Healthcare Appreciation | Insulated Lunch Tote
  • Thursday, December 11 vs. Vegas Golden Knights — Teacher Appreciation | Insulated Lunch Tote
  • Monday, January 12 vs. Tampa Bay LightningHello Kitty Night | Hello Kitty Plush
  • Monday, January 26 vs. New York Islanders — First Responders Night | Challenge Spinner Coin

For the full Flyers promotional games and giveaways schedule, visit here.

News Feed

Learn to Play Rookie Program Returns with Owen & Taylor Tippett, Registration Now Open

Transaction Analysis: Flyers Trade Fedotov to Columbus

Flyers Acquire Sixth Round Pick in 2026 From Columbus in Exchange for Ivan Fedotov

Rookie Series Game 2 Roster

5 Things: Rookie Series Game 2

5 Things: Flyers vs. Rangers Rookie Series

Bonk's key to gaining weight, making Flyers roster: 'Eat until you're sick'

Five Takeaways: Rebuild Evolves to Next Phase

Rookie Camp Countdown: 11 Players to Watch

Flyers Announce 2025 Rookie Camp Roster and Schedule

Transaction Analysis: Flyers Acquire Tucker Robertson

Flyers Acquire Tucker Robertson from Seattle in Exchange for Jon-Randall Avon

Flyers Prospect Directory: European Leagues

Flyers Prospect Directory: CHL Players

Garnet Hathaway Launches Engine 19 IPA with Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

Flyers Release 2025-26 National Broadcast Schedule

Flyers Prospect Directory: Collegiate Players

Fantasy Camp 2025: On the Ice and Behind the Scenes