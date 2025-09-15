Flyers Announce 2025-26 Promotional Schedule

With hockey season around the corner as the Flyers take the ice for training camp later this week, today the team announced the 2025-26 lineup of theme nights, giveaways and community games coming to Xfinity Mobile Arena this season. Single-game tickets and season ticket memberships for all Flyers 2025-26 home games are on sale now at PhiladelphiaFlyers.com.

This year’s promotional schedule features an exciting slate of theme games, including Halloween Spooktacular presented by Snickers, Star Wars Game, A Peanuts Holiday Spectacular presented by Constellation, and Kids Day presented by Xfinity.

At select games this season, fans can get excited for exclusive in-arena giveaways, starting with the official Flyers Home Opener t-shirt presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar on Monday, October 13. Additional giveaways throughout the season include a Gritty squishy plush presented by Xfinity, a PECO Go Green camper hat (made with recycled materials), and a Flyers sweatshirt presented by Ticketmaster.

In addition to giveaway items, the Flyers will once again host fan-favorite specialty games including two Dollar Dog games presented by Dietz and Watson (December 9 and March 24), Dollar Pretzel game presented by Super Pretzel on January 10 and Dollar Ice Cream game presented by Turkey Hill on April 5.

The Flyers will once again honor members of the Philadelphia community through several community-based games, including Military Appreciation presented by Toyota, Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Toyota and Pride game. The team will pay tribute to late Flyers founder Ed Snider, celebrating his lasting impact on the Philadelphia community at the annual Ed Snider Legacy game, held this year on his birthday, January 6.

View highlights from the schedule and giveaways below:

THEME GAMES

Monday, October 13 vs. Florida Panthers — Home Opener presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

— Home Opener presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Thursday, October 30 vs. Nashville Predators — Halloween Spooktacular presented by Snickers

— Halloween Spooktacular presented by Snickers Saturday, November 8 vs. Ottawa Senators — Star Wars Game

— Star Wars Game Monday, December 1 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins — Keystone Rivalry Game presented by Ticketmaster

— Keystone Rivalry Game presented by Ticketmaster Monday, December 22 vs. Vancouver Canucks — A Peanuts Holiday Spectacular presented by \Constellation \

— A Peanuts Holiday Spectacular presented by \Constellation \ Saturday, January 31 vs. Los Angeles Kings — Kids Day presented by Xfinity

COMMUNITY GAMES

Wednesday, November 12 vs. Edmonton Oilers — Military Appreciation presented by Toyota | Rally Towel Giveaway

— Military Appreciation presented by Toyota | Rally Towel Giveaway Thursday, November 20 vs. St. Louis Blues — Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Toyota | Rally Towel Giveaway

— Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Toyota | Rally Towel Giveaway Tuesday, January 6 vs. Anaheim Ducks — Ed Snider Legacy Game

*

— Ed Snider Legacy Game * Monday, January 12 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning — Pride Game

— Pride Game Monday, January 26 vs. New York Islanders — First Responders Game presented by ServPro

— First Responders Game presented by ServPro Thursday, February 5 vs. Ottawa Senators — PAL Game presented by Toyota

— PAL Game presented by Toyota Thursday, March 5 vs. Utah Mammoth — Next Shift presented by Holman

GIVEAWAYS AND SPECIALTY GAMES

Monday, October 13 vs. Florida Panthers — Flyers Home Opener T-shirt presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

— Flyers Home Opener T-shirt presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Monday, December 1 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins — Keystone Rivalry Game presented by Ticketmaster

— Keystone Rivalry Game presented by Ticketmaster Tuesday, December 9 vs. San Jose Sharks — Dollar Dog Game presented by Dietz and Watson

— Dollar Dog Game presented by Dietz and Watson Thursday, January 8 vs . Toronto Maple Leafs — Planet Fitness Coupon Giveaway

. — Planet Fitness Coupon Giveaway Saturday, January 10 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning — Dollar Pretzel Game presented by Super Pretzel

— Dollar Pretzel Game presented by Super Pretzel Tuesday, February 3 vs. Washington Capitals — Gritty Squishy Plush Giveaway presented by Xfinity

— Gritty Squishy Plush Giveaway presented by Xfinity Saturday, February 28 vs. Boston Bruins — Ticketmaster Sweatshirt Giveaway

Ticketmaster Sweatshirt Giveaway Monday, March 9 vs. New York Rangers — PECO Go Green Camper Hat Giveaway

— PECO Go Green Camper Hat Giveaway Tuesday, March 24 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets — Dollar Dog Game presented by Dietz and Watson

— Dollar Dog Game presented by Dietz and Watson Sunday, March 29 vs . Dallas Stars — PA Lottery Coupon Giveaway

. — PA Lottery Coupon Giveaway Sunday, April 5 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets — Dollar Ice Cream Game presented by Turkey Hill

SPECIAL TICKET PACKAGES

In addition to theme games and giveaways, the Flyers will once again offer a slate of unique group ticket packages featuring special events and exclusive giveaways. Tickets are required for these packages. See the full list of special ticket package offers here. Check back for additional special ticket games to be announced.

Highlights include:

Thursday, October 16 vs. Winnipeg Jets — Navy 250th Celebration | Commemorative Coin

— Navy 250th Celebration | Commemorative Coin Monday, October 20 vs. Seattle Kraken — Martial Arts | Owala Water Bottle

— Martial Arts | Owala Water Bottle Thursday, November 20 vs. St. Louis Blues — Scout Night | Widget Hat

— Scout Night | Widget Hat Wednesday, December 3 vs. Buffalo Sabres — Healthcare Appreciation | Insulated Lunch Tote

— Healthcare Appreciation | Insulated Lunch Tote Thursday, December 11 vs. Vegas Golden Knights — Teacher Appreciation | Insulated Lunch Tote

— Teacher Appreciation | Insulated Lunch Tote Monday, January 12 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning — Hello Kitty Night | Hello Kitty Plush

— Hello Kitty Night | Hello Kitty Plush Monday, January 26 vs. New York Islanders — First Responders Night | Challenge Spinner Coin

For the full Flyers promotional games and giveaways schedule, visit here.