Philadelphia Flyers Announce 2025-26 Broadcast Schedule

NBC Sports Philadelphia (NBCSP) will deliver live coverage of 71 games this season, including three preseason contests and 68 regular season matchups. Each telecast will once again be complemented by Flyers Pregame Live and Flyers Postgame Live, hosted by Ashlyn Sullivan, Al Morganti, and Scott Hartnell.

NBCSP will cover the Flyers remaining two preseason games on Oct. 2 against the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. and on Oct. 4 against the New Jersey Devils at 12:30 p.m. Regular season coverage begins on Oct. 9 with the season opener on the road against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET). Play-by-play voice Jim Jackson, in the role since 1995, returns to call the action alongside analyst Brian Boucher, who is entering his third season in the booth for NBCSP.

Fans can also stream NBCSP’s live game coverage, along with pregame and postgame programming, on the NBC Sports app and NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, which will continue to feature extensive written, video, and audio coverage of the Flyers throughout the season.

For the upcoming season, 97.5 The Fanatic will once again serve as the flagship station of the Flyers Broadcast Network, with select matchups airing on sister station 93.3 WMMR. The broadcast team is anchored by longtime play-by-play voice Tim Saunders, who has held the role since 1997, alongside color analyst Todd Fedoruk, returning for his third season. Coverage on both 97.5 The Fanatic and 93.3 WMMR will feature pregame, intermission, and postgame shows hosted by Jason Myrtetus and Brian Smith. Former Flyer Chris Therien also returns for a third straight year to join Myrtetus and Smith for pregame analysis.