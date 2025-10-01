Philadelphia Flyers Announce 2025-26 Broadcast Schedule

The Philadelphia Flyers, together with their local broadcast partners, have released the broadcast schedule for the 2025-26 preseason and regular season.

cover (1)
By Philadelphia Flyers
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Philadelphia Flyers, together with their local broadcast partners NBC Sports Philadelphia and Beasley Media Group Philadelphia, have released the broadcast schedule for the 2025-26 preseason and regular season.

25FLY213 BROADCAST SCHEDULE PDF
- 2.5 MB
Download 25FLY213 BROADCAST SCHEDULE PDF

NBC Sports Philadelphia (NBCSP) will deliver live coverage of 71 games this season, including three preseason contests and 68 regular season matchups. Each telecast will once again be complemented by Flyers Pregame Live and Flyers Postgame Live, hosted by Ashlyn Sullivan, Al Morganti, and Scott Hartnell.

NBCSP will cover the Flyers remaining two preseason games on Oct. 2 against the New York Islanders at 7 p.m. and on Oct. 4 against the New Jersey Devils at 12:30 p.m. Regular season coverage begins on Oct. 9 with the season opener on the road against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET). Play-by-play voice Jim Jackson, in the role since 1995, returns to call the action alongside analyst Brian Boucher, who is entering his third season in the booth for NBCSP.

Fans can also stream NBCSP’s live game coverage, along with pregame and postgame programming, on the NBC Sports app and NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, which will continue to feature extensive written, video, and audio coverage of the Flyers throughout the season.

For the upcoming season, 97.5 The Fanatic will once again serve as the flagship station of the Flyers Broadcast Network, with select matchups airing on sister station 93.3 WMMR. The broadcast team is anchored by longtime play-by-play voice Tim Saunders, who has held the role since 1997, alongside color analyst Todd Fedoruk, returning for his third season. Coverage on both 97.5 The Fanatic and 93.3 WMMR will feature pregame, intermission, and postgame shows hosted by Jason Myrtetus and Brian Smith. Former Flyer Chris Therien also returns for a third straight year to join Myrtetus and Smith for pregame analysis.

News Feed

Decisions Loom on Defense Depth Chart

Flyers Make Changes to Training Camp Roster

Philadelphia Flyers and NexGen Hyperbaric Extend Partnership for 2025–26 Season

Postgame 5: Brink nets shootout winner in Boston

5 Things: Flyers @ Bruins

Postgame 5: Flyers Drop Seesaw Game to Boston

Flyers Make Changes to Training Camp Roster

5 Things: Flyers vs. Bruins

PHI vs. BOS Preseason Roster

Postgame 5: Tough Night for Flyers in Hershey

5 Things: Flyers @ Capitals

9.25 Injury Update

PHI@WSH Preseason Roster

Flyers Reduce Training Camp Roster by Three Players

Postgame 5: Flyers Fall in Montreal, 4-2

PHI@MTL Preseason Roster

Hockey and Philadelphia communities mourn the loss of Bernie Parent 

Flyers Charities Set to Host 4th Annual Casino Night on December 4