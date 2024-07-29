Offseason Spotlight: Tyson Foerster

Tyson Foerster is coming off a promising NHL rookie season in 2023-24. He showed a consistently strong attention to detail in his all-around game, and contributed 20 goals among his 33 points.

Even when goals were tough to come by in the first quarter of last season, the hard shooting winger stuck with the program. He maintained a solid forechecking presence, backchecked diligently, and displayed good hockey sense. Consequently, Foerster stayed in head coach John Tortorella's lineup.

After being a healthy scratch on opening night in Columbus, Foerster dressed in 77 of the remaining 81 games. He missed four games in February with a lower body injury. Otherwise, Foerster was an every game player in the Flyers' lineup.

Eventually, the goals started to come with regularity. From the beginning of January onward, Foerster's 15 goals trailed only Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett (16 goals apiece) for the team lead.

At the end of the season, Foerster said that he didn't change anything dramatically in terms of his offensive approach. It was a matter of making sure he got to the scoring areas. Foerster is skilled at skating downhill and ripping the puck home from the top of the circle down to just below the dots. He also scored a few deflection goals from the high to mid slot.

"I think the puck just started going in for me. I felt like, at the start of the year, I was getting a bunch of grade A chances. I just wasn't able to score them. In the second half, I was getting the same chances. I was just able to score them. The difference was being able to score them, and getting a few lucky bounces," Foerster said on Exit Day.

Foerster's hottest offensive stretch of the season bookended the injury that cost him four games. He had a run of nine goals in nine games played between January 27 to March 2.