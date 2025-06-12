Matvei Michkov Named to 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team

The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov has been named to the 2024-25 NHL All-Rookie Team.

Michkov is the 11th Flyer in franchise history to earn All-Rookie Team honors following the likes of Shayne Gostisbehere (2015-16), Joni Pitkanen (2003-04), Brian Boucher (1999-00), Simon Gagne (1999-00), Janne Niinimaa (1996-97), Chris Therien (1994-95), Mikael Renberg (1993-94), Ron Hextall (1986-87), Thomas Eriksson (1983-84), and Pelle Lindbergh (1982-83).

Michkov, 20 (12/9/2004), finished the season with 26 goals and 37 assists for 63 points in 80 games, leading all NHL rookies in goals, overtime goals (3), and tied for the second most points, while his three overtime goals tied him with Sidney Crosby and Rick Nash for the most overtime goals by a teenager. On the power play, he was tied for the most goals (8) and had the third most power play points (17) among rookies. Additionally, the forward registered the most even strength points among rookies with 46.

The Flyers 2023 seventh overall draft pick put himself with good company in his first year as he became the eighth Flyers rookie to record 60-plus points in a season and first since Mikael Renberg in 1993-94 (82-pts). Michkov also became the first Flyers player aged 20 or younger to reach the 50-point mark since Simon Gagne in 2000-01 (54-pts). Over the past 30 years, only one other Flyers rookie—Matt Read in 2011–12, has recorded three or more three-point games in a single season, a feat Michkov matched this year.

Michkov earned NHL rookie of the month honors on two occasions, in October and February. He was the first rookie to win the honors twice this season. He was also the only Flyers rookie in franchise history to do so in the last 30 years.

Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks) and Cutter Gauthier (Anaheim Ducks) are the other forwards, while Lane Hutson (Montreal Canadiens) and Denton Mateychuck (Columbus Blue Jackets) are the defensemen, and Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames) is the goaltender named to the 2024-25 All-Rookie Team. Voting was conducted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association at the conclusion of the regular season.