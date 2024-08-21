John Tortorella Named Assistant Coach for Team USA at 4 Nations Face Off

USA Hockey announced today that Philadelphia Flyers Head Coach John Tortorella has been named assistant coach of Team USA for the National Hockey League’s 4-Nations Face-Off. The tournament is set to take place from Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston.

The 4-Nations Face-Off in February will mark the fifth time Tortorella has represented USA Hockey as a coach.

Tortorella enters the 2024-25 season as the ninth all-time winningest coach in NHL history and second among US-born coaches. Most recently for USA Hockey, Tortorella served as head coach of Team USA for the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. He was an assistant coach for the silver medal-winning 2010 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team, served as head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team for the 2008 IIHF Men’s World Championship, and associate coach for the U.S. in the 2005 IIHF Men’s World Championship.

Tortorella has posted a 69-71-24 coaching record in his two seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers. On March 12, 2023 vs. San Jose, he passed Darryl Sutter for ninth in NHL history with 738 wins. Tortorella also coached his 1500th game as an NHL head coach on Dec. 29, 2023 at Seattle to become the eighth all-time, third active and first U.S.-born head coach in NHL history.

Having won 742 games across his 22 seasons as an NHL bench boss, the Boston, Massachusetts native led the Tampa Bay Lightning to the club's first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2004. Currently, Tortorella ranks third among NHL active coaches in games coached (1547) and fourth in wins (742). He ranks eighth in NHL history in games coached and ninth in wins.