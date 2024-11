Please see the following injury update from Flyers GM Daniel Briere:

The following players will not be in the lineup for tonight’s game vs. Carolina (7:30 pm ET | NBCSP & 93.3 WMMR)

D - Cam York (Remains on IR: day-to-day with an upper-body injury)

G - Samuel Ersson (Remains on IR: day-to-day with a lower-body injury)

D - Jamie Drysdale (Remains on IR: day-to-day with an upper-body injury)

D - Emil Andrae (day-to-day with a mid-body injury)