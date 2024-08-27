Hometown Assist: Pet Friendly Dog Bakery

Over the remainder of the offseason, PhiladelphiaFlyers.com will highlight each of the five Hometown Assistant recipients from the past year. The Flyers Hometown Assist Program, presented by Wells Fargo, was created as a means to support and promote locally based small businesses in the greater Philadelphia region. The program also provides $100,000 in marketing and advertising assets via the Flyers and Well Fargo.

Located in the Manayunk neighborhood of Philadelphia (4324 Main St.), the Pet Friendly Dog Bakery specializes in handmade baked goods for customers' furry best friends. One of their many specialties is their grain-free Peanut Butter and Banana MNYK (Manayunk) Square. The bakery sells variety of limited ingredient cookies, special occasion cakes and more.

In adition to homemade items, Pet Friendly Dog Bakery also sells organic dogs and cat treats, canine-safe ice cream and healthy jerky snacks, and durable pet toys for your dog to gnaw or cat to bat around.