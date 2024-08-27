Hometown Assist: Pet Friendly Dog Bakery

Located in the Manayunk neighborhood of Philadelphia (4324 Main St.), the Pet Friendly Dog Bakery specializes in handmade baked goods for customers' furry best friends.

Over the remainder of the offseason, PhiladelphiaFlyers.com will highlight each of the five Hometown Assistant recipients from the past year.  The Flyers Hometown Assist Program, presented by Wells Fargo, was created as a means to support and promote locally based small businesses in the greater Philadelphia region. The program also provides $100,000 in marketing and advertising assets via the Flyers and Well Fargo.

Located in the Manayunk neighborhood of Philadelphia (4324 Main St.), the Pet Friendly Dog Bakery specializes in handmade baked goods for customers' furry best friends. One of their many specialties is their grain-free Peanut Butter and Banana MNYK (Manayunk) Square. The bakery sells variety of limited ingredient cookies, special occasion cakes and more.

 In adition to homemade items, Pet Friendly Dog Bakery also sells organic dogs and cat treats, canine-safe ice cream and healthy jerky snacks, and durable pet toys for your dog to gnaw or cat to bat around.

Items can either be purchased in story, home shipment orvia DoorDash delivery. Want to surprise a pet-owning friend or loved one with a gift for their pet? The business offers electronic gift cards in $10, $20, $50 or $100 denominations.  Visit  PetFriendly Dog Bakery's official website (https://petfriendlydogbakery.com) for more information on all of the local business's offerings.

Earlier this year, Pet Friendly Dog Bakery's owner, Stephanie Johnson was a guest on the May 6 edition of the Flyers Daily podcast. She spoke with host Jason Myrtetus about how she bought the business from its original owners after starting out as an employee. She also discusses the remarkable customer loyalty her business has built.

