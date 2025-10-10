Highlights Beyond Higlights- 10/9 vs. Panthers

The Flyers did all they could to shut down the high-powered Panthers offense, which is better than most even without Brady Tkachuk and Sasha Barkov. Here’s a third-pairing shutdown of a three-on-two rush with some excellent work from Noah Juulsen in his Flyers debut. First you’ll see Juulsen directing a bit of traffic while maintaining his gap, letting Christian Dvorak know that he’s taking the guy on the outside. But it doesn’t become necessary because Juulsen gets his stick in the lane and, anticipating the saucer pass from Carter Verhaeghe, waits for the forward to make the play before lifting his stick into the path of the puck. That snuffs out the rush and allows the Flyers to recover.