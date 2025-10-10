Highlights Beyond Higlights- 10/9 vs. Panthers

A few little things to start the season in Florida

hbh-10.10
By Brian Smith
philadelphiaflyers.com

The opener was a terrific game for Noah Cates, and we start with a play that didn’t result in a goal before the one that did. Cates skates onto a loose puck here and turns Brad Marchand into stone before skating right past him and coming within inches of a goal.

PHI@FLA: Cates' attempt

The one that Cates does score starts with his own faceoff win. It’s a set play, which starts with Foerster coming across to pick up the win; meanwhile, Bobby Brink ties up his man to open up a shooting lane for Foerster. Cates is expecting a rebound and gets one, which he chops past Sergei Bobrovsky to tie the game.

The Flyers did all they could to shut down the high-powered Panthers offense, which is better than most even without Brady Tkachuk and Sasha Barkov. Here’s a third-pairing shutdown of a three-on-two rush with some excellent work from Noah Juulsen in his Flyers debut. First you’ll see Juulsen directing a bit of traffic while maintaining his gap, letting Christian Dvorak know that he’s taking the guy on the outside. But it doesn’t become necessary because Juulsen gets his stick in the lane and, anticipating the saucer pass from Carter Verhaeghe, waits for the forward to make the play before lifting his stick into the path of the puck. That snuffs out the rush and allows the Flyers to recover.

PHI@FLA: Juulsen on defense

