Highlights Beyond Highlights- Oct. 26 vs. Wild

There was certainly a lot to like about Saturday’s win over Minnesota. While the Flyers do need to generate more shots on goal in the early going – although they had nearly a half-dozen high-quality scoring chances in those first two periods that didn’t result in shots on goal – and also need to continue working on staying out of the box, just about everything else about their game was vastly improved.

There were a couple plays early on that were examples of the tone the Flyers set in the contest. John Tortorella had talked about how the Flyers’ forwards had been flat, which didn’t allow the defenders to step up and generate transition offense.

Here’s a look at a Minnesota breakout where that situation improved. The initial outlet pass to the Wild player in the neutral zone beats Tyson Foerster, but it doesn’t beat Ryan Poehling. If they had been flat, that pass would have beaten both Flyers and left Travis Sanheim to deal with two Wild players while Poehling perhaps tried to recover.

Instead, Poehling is able to pressure the neutral zone opponent into making a bad pass towards his teammate along the wall. That enables Sanheim to pinch and make a one-touch pass to Poehling that sends the play the other way.