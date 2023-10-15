Highlights Beyond Highlights – Oct. 14 at Ottawa

Last season, Cam York saw increasing responsibility as the year went on. He averaged 18:32 of ice time per game prior to the turn of the calendar and 19:27 after it.



York appears to be picking up right where he left off last season after playing over 21 minutes in each of the first two contests. The offensive part of York’s game shone through with a goal on Saturday. He carried the puck up ice himself and jumped into the offensive zone to put a puck past Anton Forsberg, a play that pulled the Flyers within a goal at 3-2 at the time.



York led the Flyers with four shots on goal in the contest after being credited with two shots in the opener. He benfited from a savvy play by Konecny on the goal – as York arrived at the blue line, he dished the puck off to a stationary Konency straddling the line along the wall. Konecny simply tipped the puck along into space where York could get to it, allowing him to get around a closing Ottawa defender for the successful scoring opportunity.



- Sean Walker came back to the Flyers from Los Angeles in the complicated transaction that sent Ivan Provorov to Columbus and a percentage of his contract to the Kings. LA was looking to clear cap space by sending Walker and goaltender Cal Petersen to the Flyers, but it certainly hasn’t been a mere salary dump from the Flyers’ perspective. Petersen has added to the organizational depth in goal, while Walker has been a steady, effective presence on the blue line. In this game he had a skilled keep-in at the Ottawa blue line that led to a scoring chance for Joel Farabee, and later provided the outlet pass that led to York’s goal to pick up his first point as a Flyer. He also led the team with four hits.



- Perhaps the best news for the Flyers out of this first road trip is that physically, Sean Couturier and Cam Atkinson both look fine. The two led all Flyers forwards in ice time on Saturday – Couturier, at 20 minutes even, played three minutes more than anyone else; Atkinson was next at 16:57. Couturier also took 22 faceoffs on Saturday and 42 over the course of the trip, perhaps the best sign of all that his back problems are – or rather, are no longer – behind him.