Highlights Beyond Highlights: Oct. 13 vs. Panthers

Our final clip includes the Flyers’ first two goals, which are of course highlights, but here we’re looking at how they were created – off turnovers. The first one is off another forecheck, as Bobby Brink swoops in to apply pressure on the goaltender Daniil Tarasov. The Flyers are in the midst of a change here and Noah Cates has already left the ice for Sean Couturier, who joins the fray. Tarasov sends it away from Brink to the near corner, but Couturier just continues right along to that point and his active stick deflects the Panthers’ clearing attempt. That sends it right to Tyson Foerster, who takes full advantage.

The second goal in this clip is created in similar fashion, but it’s by the defensemen. Certainly, not every goal in the NHL is a highlight reel chance manufactured by the offense. The game is so fast that oftentimes it just takes one little deflection or flub to start a rush the other way, and that’s what happens here. Adam Ginning and Travis Sanheim defend this well, and it’s a simple active stick from Sanheim that disrupts Carter Verhaeghe’s zone entry. Meanwhile, the forwards were changing, and both Travis Konecny and Sean Couturier had jumped on after Florida’s defensemen had come across their blue line – Konecny was behind one of them, and Couturier was behind both. So when Sanheim’s tip ended up on Konecny’s stick, Couturier was already behind the D and was able to take the pass for the breakaway goal.