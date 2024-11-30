Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 29 vs. Rangers

Hockey continues to be a funny game, as the Flyers essentially flipped the script on Wednesday’s game in Nashville and dominated the Rangers throughout on Black Friday, while also similarly letting New York stay closer than they would have liked. The difference ended up being the Flyers took care of business at the end, and in our first highlight beyond highlight, we’ll point out that the Flyers beat the Rangers on home ice for the first time since March of 2021.

We’ll start with the first goal, which of course is an ordinary highlight, but this is to focus on Tyson Foerster’s effort on setting it up rather than Bobby Brink’s finish. Right before this clip starts, Foerster has blocked a shot by Adam Fox. He then sets his sights on getting that puck no matter what. He battles Fox, who’s a Norris Trophy winner, about 90 feet up the ice before feeding a no-look backhand right onto Brink’s tape. It really gets more remarkable every time you look at it.