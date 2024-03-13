Highlights Beyond Highlights- March 12 vs. Sharks

What led to the 3-2 win over the Sharks.

By Brian Smith
@BSmithFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

Morgan Frost was central to the Flyers’ first two goals in the contest, obviously scoring the second one but also making the first one happen. It comes through an outlet pass that resembled Indiana Jones jumping through some ancient booby trap, as Frost squeezed the puck through two San Jose players who were coming across the ice in opposite directions maybe a dozen feet apart. It was a little flick pass that sent the puck on a four-foot arc until it landed perfectly on the stick of Farabee, who finished off the breakaway.

Then Frost was able to capitalize on a power play, and this particular finish comes because of near constant movement in the center of the setup.  Frost is playing a high bumper spot for most of this sequence, but rather than remaining stationary he is constantly moving into open ice.  He had backed away from traffic in front right before the shot that led to the rebound he buried.

And then there’s the game winner, where Owen Tippett snuck in the back door and took all the jewels and the silver. Tippett is on the ice because of a delayed penalty call against San Jose, and in the six-on-five situation he was hanging out on the right point. Pause this clip at the seven-second mark and notice where Tippett is in relation to the five San Jose players who have absolutely no idea that he is there. Tippett then glides silently as an owl to the far post, where Konecny sets him up for the easy tap.

