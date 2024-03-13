Highlights Beyond Highlights- March 12 vs. Sharks

And then there’s the game winner, where Owen Tippett snuck in the back door and took all the jewels and the silver. Tippett is on the ice because of a delayed penalty call against San Jose, and in the six-on-five situation he was hanging out on the right point. Pause this clip at the seven-second mark and notice where Tippett is in relation to the five San Jose players who have absolutely no idea that he is there. Tippett then glides silently as an owl to the far post, where Konecny sets him up for the easy tap.