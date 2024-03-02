Highlights Beyond Highlights- March 1 vs. Capitals

A dive into the goals and more from Saturday’s setback in DC.

hbh
By Brian Smith
@BSmithFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

Owen Tippett scored the second goal, but he made the first one happen.  The move that springs this break is Tippett betting on his own wheels by chopping the puck past the Washington defenseman at the Flyers blue line.  He’s got full confidence that he’s faster than that guy, so he pops the puck ahead to himself and is off to the races.

On the second goal, it’s possible that this shot from Tippett can’t be stopped even if Charlie Lindgren seens it.  Joel Farabee made sure he did not.  The perfect screen on Tippett’s shot ensured the goaltender had no chance.  Honorable mention to Egor Zamula for the keep-in on the near-side point.

Unfortuantely things went badly for the Flyers from that point, but there were still a couple little sneaky plays in the game.  One came from Noah Cates on this backcheck. He is the Flyer in the middle of the ice, and he waits for the perfect moment just as the Washington player is about to shoot to reach in and lift the stick just ever so slightly, negating the scoring opportunity.

PHI@WSH: Cates' backcheck

