Highlights Beyond Highlights: December 28 & 29

Here’s a moment early in Sunday’s second period where Egor Zamula makes a tiny but crucial play. The Flyers have had a few issues with line changes as of late, some of them bad luck but others that are self-inflicted to varying extents, including Saturday’s moment where, during a change, they had nine of their 18 skaters on the ice to some degree.

This had the potential to be another such problem, as the Flyers changed two forwards in a manner where the two jumping on the ice did so with a slight hesitation. That resulted in a 3-on-2 going the other way that could have been a huge issue, especially if Alex Laferriere was able to get the puck through to Kevin Fiala coming down the left side. But Zamula was able to effectively neutralize Laferriere, and the Kings weren’t even able to get a scoring chance out of it.