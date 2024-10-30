Garnet Hathaway Teams Up With Flyers Charities for Hits for Hath's Heroes Fundraiser

In celebration of this past Monday’s National First Responder’s Day, Flyers forward Garnet Hathaway and his wife Lindsay announced they have teamed up with Flyers Charities to launch Hits for Hath’s Heroes; a fundraising campaign to help raise funds for Hathaway’s current initiative Hath’s Heroes in support of local first responders.

Leading the Flyers with 326 hits in the 2023-24 season and ranking second overall among league hitters, Garnet along with his wife Lindsay have pledged to make a donation to local first responders for every Flyers team hit this season. The Flyers ranked ninth in the league in team hits with 2,015 last season. So far this season, Hathaway has tallied 25 hits while the team has tallied 232 hits.

“Lindsay and I are thrilled to launch Hits for Hath’s Heroes,” said Hathaway. “Through Hath’s Heroes we’ve met many selfless men and women who work tirelessly to serve our communities. I hope fans will join us in giving back to show our local heroes how much we appreciate them. Every hit counts!”

In addition to their donation, the Hathaways invite fans to join the cause and donate to Hits for Hath’s Heroes at Flyerscharities.com. All proceeds from both the Hathaways and fan donations will go directly to funding initiatives and programming for local first responders in the local Philadelphia region.

“The Flyers and Flyers Charities are proud and excited to support Garnet and Lindsay in their effort to give back to our local first responders,” said Blair Listino, President of Flyers Charities. “We hope that providing an easy way for fans to join the cause by donating through the Flyers Charities’ website will help us raise as many proceeds as possible in support of something so important to Garnet and his family.”

Inspired by his great-grandfather and namesake Garnet Hathaway who was a firefighter in Winnipeg, Hathaway and his wife, Lindsay, launched Hath's Heroes in 2019 during their time with the Washington Capitals with a focus on supporting first responders and their families beyond their line of work. Hathaway brought the initiative to Philadelphia last season where he hosted 20 first responders and their families with tickets to Flyers games and meeting with them postgame.

Fans can learn more and donate at FlyersCharities.com